eMACH.ai empowers banks with 329 Microservices, 1757 APIs and 535 Events, enabling them to design future-ready technology solutions

Dubai, UAE: Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, future-ready, multi-product Financial Technology company for the world’s leading banking and insurance clients, announced the launch of its ‘First Principles’ Technology suite, eMACH.ai, for Technology-suave Bankers in the Middle East and Africa.

This suite of First Principles Technology keeps a bank’s customer in focus, be it Retail, HNI, SME, or Corporate, the events in their financial journey, or events created by bank operations or events generated by regulators and compliance. Financial institutions orchestrate their offerings based on these events to ensure customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance. This orchestration is done using a well-defined set of self-sufficient services referred to as Microservices in the tech community.

To provide complete services from approval to credit decisioning to risk compliance to regulatory reporting, corporate banking ecosystems like liquidity, payments, cash management, virtual accounts, SME lending, Corporate DDA and trade & supply chain finance, these Microservices must collaborate with other services. According to the tech fraternity, the agreed protocol of defined agreement with other services is called API - Application Programming Interface. These Events, Microservices and APIs deployed on a native Cloud environment, deliver a seamless experience, either through the feature-built UI/UX or Headless, where financial institutions can create their UI/UX based on their unique requirements. With embedded AI for operational efficiency and smart decisioning, eMACH.ai is the most comprehensive ‘First Principles’ Technology addressing the current and future needs of any Financial institution.

With eMACH.ai, the banks and financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa will now have a global edge. The suite will,

Empower banks with 329 Microservices, 1757 APIs and 535 Events, enabling them to design future-ready technology solutions

Act as a Catalyst for Digital and Cognitive Enterprise transformation by signifying the shift with Intellect’s leadership guiding banks to stay ahead

Foster financial innovation and redefine the future of financial technology in the Middle East and Africa region, giving the region its global edge

Help financial institutions to progressively transform technology, leveraging marketplaces like IDC, iKredit360, Digital Transaction Banking, Digital Wealth Management and Insurance from BankTech Wave 3 to Wave 5

Arun Jain, CMD and Chief Architect of Intellect Design Arena Limited, expressed his excitement about launching the ‘First Principles’ Technology Suite eMACH.ai, stating, “Intellect’s eMACH.ai Technology leveraged the smartness of the Cloud to design Banker’s own composable Business Impact solutions based on Event-driven architecture, ready to use deeply rich functional Microservices and scores of API on Cloud Headless. Combining these 4 principles creates a magical name for our Technology - eMACH - Events, Microservices, APIs, Cloud and Headless. iFabric.ai suite DIMS - Document Intelligence Management system brings Contextuality to drive faster and accurate decision making.”

He further added, “We have secured 29 mandates from global banks who have chosen to use eMACH.ai services. We have conducted over 150 eMACH.ai workshops to assist these banks in designing their future strategies around customer opportunities rather than just focusing on technology maximisation and optimisation.”