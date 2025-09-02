Intella, the market leader in dialectal Arabic speech intelligence, today announced it has closed $12.5 million in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Prosus, with participation from 500 Global, Wa’ed Ventures, Hala Ventures, Idrisi Ventures and HearstLab, the investment arm of Hearst Corporation.

The funding will accelerate Intella’s mission to power a digital AI workforce across the Arabic-speaking world. With this new funding, Intella is doubling down on R&D, product expansion, and regional hiring to bring its vision to life.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Nour Taher and CTO Omar Mansour, Intella has emerged as a clear leader in Arabic speech services, offering enterprise-grade transcription, analytics, and AI-powered customer engagement tools tailored to more than 25 dialects. Its proprietary speech-to-text models have achieved a global record accuracy of 95.73%, enabling businesses to move beyond generic AI and deliver localized, human-like conversations at scale.

“From day one, our vision has been to bridge the gap between global AI advancements and the Arabic-speaking world,” said Nour AlTaher, Co-founder and CEO of Intella. “This funding from Prosus, a powerhouse investor with deep operational expertise, is a testament to the technology we’ve built and the market leadership we’ve established. It allows us to accelerate our goal of helping every enterprise in the region transform their customer conversations from dark data into a strategic asset.”

“This round is a catalyst for our product roadmap,” added Omar Mansour, Co-founder and CTO of Intella. “Our models already set the benchmark for Arabic accuracy. Now, we’re focused on building truly intelligent, Arabic-first conversational agents capable of multi-turn dialogue and contextual understanding—redefining how enterprises engage with their customers.”

Arabic is not monolithic; Modern Standard Arabic is rarely used in everyday speech. Each country, and often each region, relies on its own dialect, creating a fragmented linguistic landscape with over 25 primary dialects and numerous sub-dialects. Intella’s deeply localized, data-driven approach positions it as the foundational intelligence layer for Arabic voice and text applications.

Intella supports a fast-growing portfolio of enterprises across the MENA region, spanning sectors such as finance, telecommunications, and government. The company more than doubled its revenue in 2024 and is on track to 7x growth in 2025. With today’s round announcement, the company has raised over $16.9M in funding.

“The market opportunity in MENA is enormous, with over 7,500 companies and organizations operating across the region and Arabic being the fifth most spoken language globally,” said Robin Voogd, Head of Middle East Investments, Prosus Ventures. “Yet Arabic AI models have historically underperformed—challenged by complex phonetics, a lack of standardized spoken Arabic, and limited access to high-quality dialect-specific data. Intella is changing that. We see a lot of global opportunities to build in AI, and Intella is doing just that. We’re excited to back the company and support its mission of building AI locally, for the Arabic-speaking world.”

Demonstrating its commercial strength, intella unveiled Ziila, its Arabic-born digital human, in a debut partnership for the first time this month with Jumia, Africa’s largest e-commerce platform. Powering a new voice-ordering feature for Jumia customers, the launch marks a significant milestone, proving Ziila's capability to navigate complex dialects in a demanding, real-world environment.

Further, intella will use the funding to solidify its market leadership and expand its technological edge. The capital will be strategically deployed to:

Deepen Enterprise Capabilities: Launch its new conversational AI agent, Ziila, to work in tandem with its intellaCX analytics product. This creates a complete product suite that enables enterprises to both analyze conversations and build next-generation, voice-based customer experiences.

Launch its new conversational AI agent, Ziila, to work in tandem with its intellaCX analytics product. This creates a complete product suite that enables enterprises to both analyze conversations and build next-generation, voice-based customer experiences. Accelerate MENA Expansion: Scale its go-to-market teams in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to meet the surging demand from the finance, telecommunications, and government sectors.

Scale its go-to-market teams in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to meet the surging demand from the finance, telecommunications, and government sectors. Innovate in Arabic-First AI: Continue investing in R&D to push the boundaries of dialectal understanding and further widen the accuracy gap against global competitors.

About intella

intella is the leading Arabic speech intelligence company, specializing in building Arabic-first AI models to cater to the nuanced needs of enterprise contact centers in the MENA region. The company’s suite of models, including its dialectal ASR engine and the conversational AI agent, Ziila, provides the foundational technology for enterprises to analyze their customer conversations and build next-generation customer experiences. This enables businesses to unlock data-driven insights to improve customer satisfaction, ensure quality control, and increase operational efficiency. For more information, please visit intella.me.