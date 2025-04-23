Inauguration ceremony attended by H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of CIT, leadership from Egypt’s IT Development Agency, and other senior officials

Intelcia is set to accelerate its growth in Egypt, with plans to double its workforce to 4,000 by 2026

Two new sites to open by 2026, expanding the company’s footprint to four locations across Cairo and Alexandria

Cairo – As part of its global expansion strategy focused on sustainable growth, Intelcia, a global leader in outsourcing services, has officially inaugurated its new regional headquarters in Egypt, located in Ivory Business Park in Sheikh Zayed City, part of Giza Governorate, west of Cairo.

High-level dignitaries, including His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Egypt and Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), attended the inauguration ceremony. Also in attendance were members of Intelcia’s Executive Committee and regional leadership.

This new regional hub reinforces Intelcia’s strong commitment to Egypt—supporting its position as a global hub for high-value outsourcing services and contributing to the country’s socio-economic development. It represents a strategic investment in creating sustainable employment, providing career development opportunities, and fostering local talent. With this opening, Intelcia will generate 1,300 new direct jobs and aims to double its workforce in Egypt to 4,000 employees by 2026.

said Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Intelcia currently operates two sites in Cairo and Alexandria, and will open two more sites in both cities by 2026. These efforts align with the Group’s vision to expand its CX and outsourcing services across diverse markets, leveraging Egypt’s unique geographic location, along with its abundant talent pool and strong capabilities.

Karim Bernoussi, CEO of Intelcia Group, emphasized: “Egypt is not just an operational destination—it is a cornerstone of our global strategy. Its vibrant workforce and supportive ecosystem make it an ideal location to drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term success.”

For over 25 years, Intelcia has built a strong track record across Europe, Africa, and the Americas, including success stories in Portugal, which serves today as the group’s main multilingual hub serving Europe. The Group is now determined to replicate this success in Egypt.

“Egypt’s value proposition today goes far beyond cost-efficiency. We are the destination of choice for both nearshore and offshore operations—where talent, technology, and trust converge to deliver exceptional, multilingual customer experiences at scale,” commented Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA. “This momentum is driving offshoring growth and availing thousands of high value job opportunities.”

"Egypt offers more than a destination—it’s a launchpad for global service delivery," said Mohamed Slimani, CEO of Intelcia’s Americas & English-Speaking Markets Region. “With key sites in Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt is now a cornerstone in delivering cutting-edge, multilingual, multichannel customer experience solutions thanks to the rich talent pool.”

Since entering the Egyptian market in early 2023, Intelcia has demonstrated impressive growth, recording a double digital year-on-year increase in 2024.

Today, Intelcia Egypt serves both offshore and nearshore clients across the U.S., Europe, and the Gulf region, offering services in seven languages, further reinforcing Egypt’s role as a regional center of excellence.

About

At Intelcia, our mission is to create lasting value for our clients by driving sustainable growth. As a global outsourcing leader with 40,000+ collaborators across Europe, Africa, and the Americas, we combine global expertise, AI & technology, and deep cultural immersion. We deliver agile, cost-effective solutions that enhance customer experiences, optimize IT operations, and fuel business success.