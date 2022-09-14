RIYADH: – His Excellency Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour Al-Mushaiti presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Intel over artificial intelligence and Big Data analysis.

The signing ceremony took place at the ongoing Global AI Summit, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh from the 13th through the 15th of September.

Dr. Abdullhameed Aleliwi (MEWA General Director of IT & Digital Transformation) at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed the MoU for the Ministry, and Eng. Ahmad Alabduljabbar, Saudi General Manager, signed for the microchip hardware giant.

“The MoU represents one of the many ways of public-private collaboration on cutting-edge and emerging technologies, such as Internet of Things, enhanced reality, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence, as well as e-government best practices and bolstered digital infrastructure capabilities, “said Dr. Elaiwi. “The MoU is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry’s digital transformation strategy for the next four years.”

Eng. Ahmad Alabduljabbar has expressed his happeniesss with the MOU,, saying that Intel is a pioneer of IoT, AI, and ubiquitous computing, and the company’s presence will be felt through the MoU.

-Ends-