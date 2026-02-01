New Doha office strengthens A&M’s senior-led, action-based approach to accelerating Qatar’s economic diversification strategy

Doha – Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), the leading global professional services firm, known for its senior-led, operator-driven approach, has opened a new office in Doha. The on-the-ground team will support Qatar’s accelerated transformation and diversification ambitions under Qatar National Vision 2030. The expansion reinforces A&M’s role as a challenger to traditional consulting models by bringing hands-on execution capabilities directly into the Qatari market. The announcement was made during the Qatar Web Summit taking place in Doha from February 1 - 4, where A&M is participating as a leading partner.

A&M’s Doha office enhances the firm’s ability to support government ministries, public sector entities and sovereign institutions, alongside family offices, private equity firms and high-growth companies. The expert team will deliver A&M’s operator-led approach, focusing on the practical implementation of national mandates to help organizations secure growth, accelerate performance, improve resilience and deliver measurable results.

Unlike traditional advisory firms, A&M deploys senior operators, industry experts and former C-Suite corporate leaders who work side-by-side with clients to translate strategy into impact and return on investment. This operator mindset has become A&M’s hallmark across the region - delivering the pace, precision and accountability required by national-scale transformation agendas.

“Our decision to establish a presence, and invest, in Qatar reflects our conviction in one of the region’s most exciting and dynamic markets. We are building a local team to help our local partners realise their full potential - both at home and abroad - and to better support our international corporate and private equity clients, who are increasingly enthusiastic about investment and partnership opportunities associated with Qatar’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda” said Colie Spink, A&M Middle East Regional Leader.

“Qatar’s ambitions demand more than conventional advice. At Alvarez & Marsal, we deploy senior-led teams with deep regional experience and a solid track record of translating strategy into results. We work alongside our clients to cut through complexity, manage risk, and unlock value at every stage of growth. Independent, conflict-free, and globally integrated, we combine local insight with the full strength of our global platform to deliver outcomes,” Spink continued.

“The expansion to Qatar is a milestone and reflects A&M’s commitment to meeting global market demands with region-specific expertise” said Marcos Ganut, A&M Global Head of Infrastructure and Capital Projects. “As Qatar advances strategic connectivity, sustainable and smart infrastructure and large-scale diversification projects, we bring deep operational expertise and a results-driven approach focused on maximizing value and delivering transformative change.”

According to the World Bank, Qatar’s real GDP is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2025, supported by resilient non‑oil sectors and the continued expansion of LNG projects.

A&M’s presence in Qatar aims to build strategic partnerships across the oil and gas sector, the public sector, semi‑government entities, and the private sector - aligning with Qatar’s National Development Strategy.

As part of the launch during the Qatar Web Summit, A&M activated one of the highest sponsorship tiers at the event. The firm’s participation includes a MasterClass led by three senior A&M Managing Directors, offering insights under the theme “The Operator’s Edge: Maximizing Sovereign & Private Capital ROI in the Digital Age.” As well as a centrally located booth on the exhibition floor for attendees to meet A&M experts and learn more about the firm’s services.

Together with its participation at Qatar Web Summit, the new office underscores A&M’s commitment to being the execution partner of choice for Qatar’s most ambitious organizations - helping them navigate complexity, manage risk and deliver measurable performance improvement.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com.

