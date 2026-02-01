Faculty-Led Sessions on Innovation and Applied AI

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology is participating in Web Summit through a strong showcase of student-founded startups, faculty-led sessions, and strategic ecosystem engagement, reinforcing its role as a national driver of applied entrepreneurship and technology commercialization.

Through UHUB, the University’s business incubator, UDST is spotlighting a diverse portfolio of startups developed by its students and alumni across sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, health, education, agri-tech, transportation, accessibility solutions and more. These startups reflect UDST’s applied learning model, where academic knowledge translates into scalable, market-ready solutions that address real-world challenges.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:

“UDST’s participation at Web Summit reflects our firm belief that universities play an active role in building innovation driven economies. Through UHUB, we empower our students and faculty to move beyond ideas and research into real, scalable solutions that contribute to national priorities and global markets. The startups and innovators we showcase demonstrate the strength of applied education and the University’s commitment to developing future entrepreneurs, innovators, and technology leaders.”

During the summit, UDST is giving the visitors an opportunity to engage with student-led founders through talks, where selected UHUB entrepreneurs share their journeys from idea validation to product development and market entry. These sessions demonstrate how student founders build viable businesses with the support of the university, positioning them as credible, investable entrepreneurs. Complementing this, faculty-led talks highlight how academic expertise in areas such as AI, automation, and data-driven innovation aligns with industry needs to generate measurable impact.

UDST’s presence also includes on stage discussions and collaboration focused sessions that bring together government entities, ecosystem partners, investors, and founders to explore national innovation pipelines, founder support pathways, and the role of universities in driving entrepreneurship at scale. In parallel, UHUB-supported startups engage with investors and strategic partners, strengthening opportunities for funding, partnerships, and international exposure.

Through its engagement at Web Summit, UDST continues to strengthen its position as a hub for applied innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration, while highlighting the growing impact of Qatar’s university-based startups on the global technology landscape.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 77 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

