Saudi Minister of Energy, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman joined H.E. Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of German and Acwa representatives for the signing of an MoU to develop a green ammonia supply chain from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Germany’s Port of Rostock.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Acwa, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen, has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, ROSTOCK PORT GmbH, and VNG AG, witnessed by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy, and H.E. Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, to create a green ammonia corridor from Acwa’s Yanbu project to the Port of Rostock where VNG plans to convert ammonia to green hydrogen for injection into the national core network.

The ammonia, which will be processed by the cracker under development by VNG, will help Germany to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors while also serving as a strategic entry point into the German market. Acwa, with the support of EnBW, is currently leading the development of the green hydrogen and ammonia production site in Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, with a planned commercial operation date (COD) in 2030. Additionally, a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for process plants is on schedule for completion by mid-2026, with commercial operations anticipated for 2030. Acwa is evaluating the potential for its participation in the co-development and possible co-investment in ammonia infrastructure in Germany

Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of Acwa, commented: “This MoU with EnBW, Rostock Port, and VNG represents a pivotal step in forging a reliable green ammonia export corridor from Saudi Arabia to Germany. It leverages Acwa’s Yanbu hub, where we lead development with support from EnBW, to deliver scale for Europe’s hydrogen needs, with processing at Rostock for core network injection. These assets accelerate global decarbonization, bolster energy security, and affirm our role as Saudi Arabia’s green molecules champion.”

Dr. Georg Stamatelopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of EnBW is convinced: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is an important move for all partners involved. By working together with Acwa, Rostock Port, and VNG, we are taking a step toward building a reliable green ammonia corridor from Saudi Arabia to Germany. International partnerships like this are essential if we want to advance and make the transformation of the energy system affordable and bring innovative solutions to market. Each partner brings complementary strengths, and by working together, we are able to address challenges more effectively than we could individually."

EnBW will act as an off taker of green ammonia from the Yanbu site and manage its commercial and logistical delivery to the Port of Rostock, which will serve as port operator, while VNG is progressing plans for an ammonia cracker near the port to convert imported green ammonia into green hydrogen for German customers.

Jens Scharner, Managing Director of ROSTOCK PORT added: “The signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone in developing a hydrogen economy between our countries and represents a major step forward for Rostock’s energy port. By forming this cooperation, we are establishing a strategic, more efficient and forward-thinking framework for securing a long-term supply of green energy and further investment in Germany. We are delighted to be involved in these important energy projects and want to express our sincere gratitude to all partners for their excellent cooperation and trust in us.”

About Acwa

Acwa (TADAWUL: 2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Acwa employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. Acwa’s portfolio comprises 111 projects in operation, advanced development, or under construction with an investment value of SAR 430 billion (USD 114.8 billion) and the capacity to generate 93 GW of power (of which 52GW is renewables) and manage 9.3 million m3/day of desalinated water. This energy and water are delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long-term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and public-private partnership models. Learn more: http://www.acwapower.com/

About EnBW

With a workforce of some 30,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and Europe. Providing energy to some 5.5 million customers, EnBW serves all stages of the value chain, from generation and trading to grid operation and the sale of electricity, heat energy and gas. In the company’s transformation from a traditional energy provider to a sustainable infrastructure group, the expansion of renewable energy sources and of the distribution and transportation grids for electricity and gas, including hydrogen, are cornerstones of EnBW’s growth strategy and the focus of its investment spending. By 2030, EnBW plans gross investments of up to 50 billion euros, around 85 percent of which is earmarked for Germany. By then, around 80 percent of EnBW’s generation portfolio is to consist of renewable energies. The phase-out of coal is targeted for completion by the end of 2028, provided the framework conditions allow it. These are key milestones on the way to achieving the company’s internal net zero target for greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.http://www.enbw.com/

About ROSTOCK PORT

The Federal State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the Hanseatic City of Rostock are the owner of the port of Rostock. Their interests are protected by the company ROSTOCK PORT GmbH. The company's mission is to develop this state´s largest port in such a way that it is able to meet the constantly increasing requirements of the shipping and tourism industries. The work of ROSTOCK PORT is focused on the foresighted development of the port infrastructure as well as its maintenance. As the owner of the property, the quays and the water areas, it works closely together with the shipping industry and the companies located at the port to ensure that Rostock has all it needs at its disposal in order to continuously improve its competitive position. On behalf of its owners, ROSTOCK PORT GmbH actively facilitates the establishment of new business sites on its property. In leasing its property and real estate, creating conditions for promoting competition in the port, the winning of new customers and the acquisition of goods, the policy of opening up new fields of business is followed.

