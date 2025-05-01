In a proud moment for the UAE’s insurance sector, InsuranceMarket.ae has officially been awarded Superbrands status for 2025, a prestigious honour that distinguishes the nation’s most trusted and iconic brands. This recognition marks a defining milestone in the company’s journey — from digital disruptor to household name.

Conferred by Superbrands, the globally renowned arbiter of branding excellence, the certification is a powerful endorsement of InsuranceMarket.ae’s market leadership, customer loyalty, and commitment to continuous innovation. The award was granted following an independent evaluation by the UAE Superbrands Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior marketing and business professionals.

“Being named a Superbrand is more than a title. It’s a reflection of the trust we’ve earned and the impact we’ve made. This recognition belongs to every member of our team, every partner, and every customer who’s believed in our vision,” said Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. “It reinforces our promise to keep leading with purpose, and to continue redefining what insurance means to people in the UAE.”

InsuranceMarket.ae stood out among hundreds of nominees for its bold brand identity, customer-first approach, and market influence. With its mascot Alfred becoming a familiar face across the city, and innovations like the myAlfred super app, the company has helped reshape public perceptions of insurance, making it simpler, smarter, and more human.

“InsuranceMarket.ae exemplifies what it means to be a Superbrand,” said Alex Bibi, Brand Liaison Director, Superbrands Middle East. “From its digital transformation to its customer-centric ethos, the brand sets a benchmark not just in its industry, but in the region’s branding landscape.”

As InsuranceMarket.ae celebrates this achievement, it also signals a new chapter — one that builds on trust, technology, and timeless brand values.