20,001 Trees for a Greener UAE supports the Plant the Emirates initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with a focus on urban farming, biodiversity, and sustainability education

Dubai, UAE: Innoventures Education, the leader in K-12 education in the UAE, has launched a transformative new environmental initiative to plant 20,001 trees in alignment with the UAE’s 'Plant the Emirates' initiative. This initiative underscores the Group’s ongoing commitment to support the UAE’s sustainability and agricultural development goals, with a particular focus on addressing food security and promoting biodiversity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, recently announced the national 'Plant the Emirates' initiative, aimed at boosting agricultural output and enhancing food security. In support of this vision, Innoventures Education is playing a pivotal role through its tree-planting initiative, further complemented by the development of urban farming practices across its campuses. These include vegetable and herb patches, hydroponic systems, and honeybee colonies at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha (DIA AB), all of which actively contribute to the Group’s commitment to sustainability.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “As we celebrate two decades of delivering world-class education, we are also embracing the responsibility to contribute to the UAE’s sustainability goals. We launched the 20,001 Trees for a Greener UAE initiative, aligned with the UAE's drive to address climate change and food security through sustainable actions. By integrating urban farming, biodiversity projects, and environmental education within our schools, we are empowering our students and the community to take meaningful action for the planet.”

Innoventures Education's environmental initiatives go beyond tree planting. The school vegetable and herb gardens, coupled with the school's beekeeping efforts, have resulted in a 30% increase in crop yield due to improved pollination. The produce is used in the school cafeteria, shared in the school community or used by cooking clubs – exemplifying the farm-to-table concept and promoting sustainable food practices. Food waste from the cafeteria is used for composting and nurturing the organic farm.

The 20,001 Trees initiative will officially begin on October 21, 2024, with a large-scale community planting event in collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group. Innoventures Education encourages students, families, and the wider community to participate and contribute to the UAE's vision for a greener and more self-sufficient future.

In addition to tree planting, Innoventures Education remains at the forefront of environmental education, with its school Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, recognised globally for its sustainability efforts and a top two finalist for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

Symbolising a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and enhancing the communities it serves, Innoventures Education’s milestone effort also supports the UAE’s broader agenda of strengthening its agricultural ecosystem, climate action, and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2005, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to the UAE. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and nine Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC). We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools to children. We are open to enrolment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 9000 students from over 120 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

