UAE: BRABUS Island, the first ever branded residential project by German performance brand BRABUS, made its regional debut in April with a high-speed launch at Emirates Palace. Developed by Cosmo Developments - powered by Reportage Group - the concept was unveiled at an event produced by Innovation Crew, who were tasked with delivering a fully immersive brand experience under strict venue and time constraints.

The event introduced one of the boldest real estate concepts in the region. The brief was clear: transform one of the world’s most iconic venues into a trademark BRABUS experience. No walls could be touched. The brand’s bold, black-on-black aesthetic had to be felt in every detail. And it had to be done in 48 hours.

“We had just a few days to finalize the creative, plan the journey, source materials, rehearse, and execute,” said Sony AbdelMohsen, General Manager of Innovation Crew. “When they told us they wanted to dim the gold, I laughed. But they weren’t kidding - and neither were we, once the brief was in.”

At the time, the agency was already managing eight large-scale campaigns across eight countries. With just 48 hours on the clock, the transformation was delivered on schedule. Additional crew were flown in from Riyadh and Cairo to support the Dubai-based team, with more than 50 specialists managing production, design, guest experience, and technology. Innovation Crew’s leadership was also present on-site throughout the execution.

To match BRABUS’ signature black-on-black aesthetic, custom materials were sourced across the UAE, including carpets, furniture, cutlery, and textiles. Emirates Palace staff worked in close coordination with the agency to ensure all installations respected the venue’s preservation guidelines.

“We couldn’t alter the structure, but we had to silence it,” added Sony. “Every shadow, spotlight, and surface was calculated. And if black plates and cutlery were missing across the UAE in April or May, you can probably blame us.”

The result was a powerful sensory environment that brought the BRABUS universe to life without compromising the heritage space. The launch sparked significant digital traction, generating organic impressions across social media and online platforms, setting the benchmark for future branded real estate projects. It has been recognised as one of the most commercially successful real estate showcases of the year.

This was not Innovation Crew’s first moment in the spotlight. The agency is behind some of the region’s most talked-about experiences, including Pepsi Titan's iconic takeover at Ain Dubai and other landmarks in the region, ADNOC’s Youth Centers closing ceremony in collaboration with CAF, British Petroleum’s West Nile Delta launch, Philips’ Guinness World Record event at the Pyramids, and the opening of BSH’s first factory in Africa.

About Innovation Crew Group

Innovation Crew is a regional BTL powerhouse with a presence across the MENA region, specializing in high-profile brand launches and immersive experiences. With teams in Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh, the agency is trusted by brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Samsung, Nissan, and Total Energies to deliver seamless, high-impact execution when it matters most.

