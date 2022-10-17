Injazat becomes the first international organization to support the SGTech UAE GCC – Singapore industry network

Memorandum of Understanding signed to explore and identify new business opportunities between the countries

Dubai, UAE: Greater technology cooperation and business opportunities are to be pursued between the UAE and Singapore thanks to a new collaboration agreed between UAE based Injazat and SGTech.

Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud and cyber security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SGTech, Singapore’s leading tech trade association, representing over 1,000 member companies from start-ups to top multinational corporations, SG Tech aims to galvanize a thriving ecosystem for innovation and technology and provides focused support and development to strategic and emerging industry segments of Singapore’s technology industry.

By signing the MoU, Injazat has become the first international company to be included in the SG Tech association previously only exclusive to Singaporean companies.

As a result of the collaboration, companies in both countries will work together to facilitate cooperation and coordination between tech entities and work together on projects such as smart city technologies and digital transformation.

H.E. Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi, the Ambassador of The United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Singapore, commented on the co-operation and said, “This partnership between the UAE and Singapore SGTech will accelerate tech innovation in the two countries and beyond. It reflects the special and deeply rooted bilateral relations binding the Republic of Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.”

Key initiator and facilitator of this cross-country collaboration, Martin Yates, CTO at Injazat, a G42 company and executive member of SGTech Smart Nations said: “As countries strive to become globally competitive, establishing international ties is becoming increasingly important. By working across borders, collaborations can help reduce complexity, increase innovation and efficiencies, and allows us to focus on bigger projects. With equally ambitious digital economy strategies, and fast-flourishing technology ecosystems, there is a growing convergence of sharing between GCC and South-East Asia countries. As the gateway to Singapore's tech industry, our partnership with SGTech presents a great opportunity for the UAE’s tech industry to gain valuable knowledge and expand business horizons globally.”