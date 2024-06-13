Dubai: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia, a B2B technology innovation leader. The agreement was signed by InfraX's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Rashid Al Ahmedi and Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure for Middle East and UAE country director at Nokia. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of network infrastructure, with an aim to revolutionize connectivity solutions for businesses across the UAE market.

Through this strategic collaboration, InfraX and Nokia will pool their expertise and resources to deliver state-of-the-art network infrastructure solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of InfraX's clients in the UAE. Leveraging Nokia's renowned product lineup, InfraX will introduce high-performance network solutions that set new benchmarks for reliability, resilience , and scalability. These solutions provide a strong foundation for the introduction of innovative applications and services designed to enhance DEWAs systems and deliver differentiated value for their customers.

"We are pleased to join forces with Nokia, a powerhouse in network infrastructure technology, to drive innovation and excellence in the UAE market. At InfraX, we have always been committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to better serve our customers. Teaming up with Nokia allows us to amplify this commitment by offering a comprehensive suite of networking solutions that are robust, reliable and future-proof, ensuring that our clients remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive digital landscape,” said Mr. Rashid Al Ahmedi, COO of InfraX.

As part of the collaboration, InfraX will gain access to Nokia's comprehensive partner program, equipping the company with the tools and support needed to deliver unparalleled value to its clients. By harnessing Nokia's industry-leading technology and InfraX's deep understanding of market dynamics, the partnership aims to address a diverse range of market segments with bespoke solutions tailored to specific client requirements.

"At Nokia, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses to unlock their full potential through robust network infrastructure. We are looking forward to partnering with InfraX to bring our cutting-edge solutions to the UAE market, driving new-age digital transformation in an increasingly interconnected world,” said Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure for Middle East and UAE country director at Nokia.

With the combined strengths of InfraX and Nokia, public and private enterprises can expect a comprehensive suite of network solutions that deliver unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of next-generation networking technologies in the UAE.

