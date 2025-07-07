Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, has today announced its collaboration with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, to launch the ‘Pure Air Solution’ (PAS) initiative.

This partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on the recycling of asthma inhalers. While demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainable healthcare practices, this initiative also addresses the urgent need to reduce the healthcare sector’s carbon footprint, which currently contributes to approximately 5% of the world’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, chief executive officer at SSMC, said: “By implementing a comprehensive inhaler recycling programme, SSMC and AstraZeneca are taking a significant step towards mitigating environmental harm, which aligns with the UAE’s vision for net-zero carbon emissions, by 2050.”

Through the strategic placement of collection bins across SSMC’s key clinics and pharmacies, the initiative will encourage asthma patients to participate in inhaler recycling. The partnership will also prioritise robust educational campaigns on asthma management and the importance of recycling – empowering both patients and staff at SSMC to engage in responsible disposal practices.

Dr. Al Kaabi, added: “The PAS initiative is further testament to SSMC’s leadership in proactive environmental stewardship within the healthcare sector. By launching this programme, we are taking decisive strides towards a healthier, more sustainable future, while setting a precedent and establishing a benchmark for responsible healthcare practices, within the region.”

Sameh El Fangary, cluster president for GCC and Pakistan at AstraZeneca, shared: “Partnering with SSMC reflects our shared commitment to advancing innovative and sustainable respiratory care. This collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact associated with inhaler use, aligning with our integrated approach to health—addressing both patient outcomes and environmental considerations.”

Project leads Dr. Haytham Shahata, research clinical pharmacist, and Dr. Lubna Issa, drug store operations manager at SSMC, said: “Inhalers, among the most prevalent medical devices used in the UAE, account for nearly 80% of inhaler-related GHG output.1 This is largely attributable to hydrofluorocarbon propellants, which are up to 2,500 times more potent than carbon dioxide and can remain in the atmosphere for over 200 years.2,3 With 96% of an inhaler’s climate impact stemming from these potent emissions, the PAS initiative is designed to significantly minimise the carbon footprint of respiratory care.4”

The PAS initiative reinforces the power of collaborative innovation in building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem. By fostering a culture of recycling and education, SSMC and AstraZeneca are taking the lead in advancing sustainable healthcare practices across the UAE, ultimately benefiting patients and the broader community by ensuring long-term health and environmental well-being.

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

