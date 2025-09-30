Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, the leading infrastructure and international sustainable developer, has recently announced the agreement signing with Brass Monkey, the leading entertainment brand, to open its first outlet in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The new venue will be located at Bahrain Harbour, spanning an area of over 1,500 m2. It is expected to open in Q3 of 2026, marking a distinctive addition to the Kingdom’s hospitality and entertainment scene.

The launch of Brass Monkey at Bahrain Harbour represents the brand’s debut in the Bahraini market, offering visitors a fully integrated experience that combines exceptional hospitality with entertainment activities. These include bowling alleys, arcade games, billiards and darts, among others, reflecting Infracorp’s commitment to diversifying offerings and providing fresh lifestyle experiences at Bahrain Harbour that enrich customer journeys and cater to the needs of a wide range of audiences.

This signing aligns with Infracorp’s strategy to strengthen the positioning of Bahrain Harbour as a premier destination for entertainment and contemporary lifestyles in the region. Since its inception, the company has succeeded in attracting leading international brands that add variety and depth to its offerings. The addition of Brass Monkey is another step towards realising the project’s vision as an integrated hub combining hospitality, leisure and marine activities.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Amani Al Alawi, Director of Leasing & Business Development at Infracorp, said: “We are delighted to announce this agreement with Brass Monkey, which reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the available offerings at Bahrain Harbour by attracting innovative concepts that meet the aspirations of our visitors. We are confident that the addition of Brass Monkey will elevate the overall experience, bringing a new dimension that blends global cuisine with dynamic entertainment, and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading regional and international tourism destination.”

For his part, Mr Joseph Raheb, Managing Partner at Brass Monkey, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “Our entry into the Kingdom of Bahrain represents an important strategic milestone following our success in Dubai and Cairo. We are excited to introduce our unique entertainment concept to visitors at Bahrain Harbour, where we offer a one-of-a-kind combination of quality dining, games and enjoyable activities. We are positive that this experience will resonate strongly with citizens, residents and visitors alike, and will contribute to further enriching the Kingdom’s entertainment and hospitality sector.”

Brass Monkey was originally established in Dubai, UAE, before expanding into Cairo, and is now continuing its growth journey into the Kingdom of Bahrain. The choice of Bahrain Harbour as its next destination reflects the brand’s confidence in the project’s distinctive positioning and its potential to serve as a hub for world-class hospitality and entertainment concepts.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

