(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, is set to participate in Cityscape Bahrain 2024, taking place on November 26-30, 2024, at the Exhibition World Bahrain. This participation follows the remarkable success the company achieved at the previous edition. Additionally, Infracorp will join the Cityscape Riyadh 2024 exhibition, held on November 11-14, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, as part of the dedicated Bahrain pavilion organised by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

During its participation in these significant events, Infracorp will present a diverse portfolio of real estate and development projects both within the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. Highlighting this will be the “Marina Bay” project located on Reef Island, where a selection of luxurious residential units have recently been offered for ownership. The project comprises approximately 176 units divided into two phases, including 26 villas and is distinguished by its prime waterfront location on Reef Island. The company is expected to bolster its sales at these upcoming exhibitions, contributing to the growth of the real estate sector in the kingdom and reinforcing its role as a vital driver of national economic support.

In addition, the company will showcase the latest developments of the Harbour Walk project, which is the newest shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This venue boasts over 10,000 square metres of commercial space extending along a promenade and a waterfront exceeding one kilometre. It has attracted several global brands for launching their operations, featuring restaurants and cafes from renowned names such as ROKA, Dawa by Chef Roaya Saleh, and cafes like 668, There, Makani, and Strathclyde University – Bahrain, along with other services catering to visitors of Bahrain Harbour.

On this occasion, Mr Majid Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, stated: "At Infracorp, we are committed to consistently participating in the largest real estate forums in the Kingdom and the region, aiming to support the esteemed government's approach in enhancing economic growth and innovation within the real estate sector. We believe in the importance of collaborating with partners and investors to promote sustainability and deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of both local and international markets. We look forward to showcasing our future projects that reflect our dedication to developing sustainable residential and commercial environments that enhance the quality of life. We will also present the latest developments in our global portfolio and the communities we operate in across Bahrain, Dubai, North Africa, and India."

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh