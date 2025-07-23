Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, has recently announced the launch of its new brand “Infrahomes”, dedicated to managing a number of projects under the company’s umbrella, including Bahrain Harbour, Marina Bay, Meliá Beachfront and Tilal Residences in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to California Village in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Infrahomes was unveiled during an introductory ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in the capital, Manama, in the presence of several company managers and officials, as well as invited guests and other stakeholders.

This step comes as part of unifying and marketing Infracorp’s real estate portfolio under a single, cohesive identity. Infrahomes will serve as a central platform that brings together the company’s projects and showcases them to clients and investors in one place, providing a unified point of access that connects Infracorp’s diverse offerings with audiences seeking distinctive properties across multiple locations.

Infrahomes helps establish a harmonised identity that strengthens Infracorp’s market presence and facilitates the differentiation of its projects from competitors. It also streamlines the customer journey through a single platform that enables the exploration of varied residential options in different locations without the need to search across multiple sources. Moreover, it enhances marketing efficiency by directing efforts and budgets towards one principal brand instead of numerous sub‑identities, thereby improving message clarity and contributing to stronger returns on investment.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Eman Al Mannai, Head of the Sales Department at Infracorp, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the Infrahomes brand, the comprehensive real estate platform that brings together Infracorp’s prominent residential projects, from Bahrain Harbour to California Village. Our aim is to unify the corporate identity and strengthen our presence in local and regional markets, enabling our clients to identify our offerings more easily and with greater confidence.”

She added: “Through this strategic step, we are providing our clients and investors with a central access point that allows them to explore diverse residential options through a single platform. This simplifies the search and purchase experience and increases the efficiency of our marketing efforts by directing resources towards a unified brand that amplifies our message and supports the delivery of better returns for all stakeholders.”

For more information, please visit www.infracorp.bh. Stay tuned to the latest news and updates by following @infrahomes.bh on Instagram and Infracorp Bahrain on Linkedin.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh