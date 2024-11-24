Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, the leading infrastructure and international sustainable developer, continues its preparations for participating in Cityscape Bahrain 2024, which will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on November 26-30, 2024, at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

This participation follows Infracorp’s significant success at Cityscape Bahrain 2023, where the company plans to unveil new units in the Kingdom of Bahrain exclusively during this year’s edition of the exhibition. This initiative is part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of retail projects, with plans to announce both global and local outlets, as well as innovative concepts that will be launched exclusively at the Harbour Row project during the event.

Infracorp will showcase a range of unique real estate projects, including the Marina Bay project, which boasts an ideal location along the waterfront of Reef Island. The project features a collection of luxury residential units available for ownership, aimed at fostering growth in the Kingdom’s real estate sector.

Additionally, the latest developments of the Harbour Walk project will be presented, which is considered the newest shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a commercial area exceeding 10,000 square meters. The project includes major international restaurants and cafes, enhancing its shopping and tourism experience.

In line with these preparations, Mr. Majed Al Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, stated: “We look forward to participating in Cityscape Bahrain 2024, viewing it as an important platform to showcase our new and innovative projects. Our success in past exhibitions confirms our commitment to developing projects that enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable development in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the communities in which we operate. We aim to highlight our diverse portfolio of projects and the investment opportunities they hold, believing in the importance of collaborating with our partners to foster growth in the market.”

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

