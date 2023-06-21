Other shortlisted events for Informa included Arab Health, Cityscape Bahrain, and Medlab Middle East

The event took place on Friday, 16 June, at London’s Grosvenor House, Park Lane

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibition organiser, celebrated a series of wins at the recent AEO Excellence Awards, which recognises and celebrates achievements in the global event industry. Middle East Energy 2023, Black Hat MEA, and LEAP were recognised as stand-out winners in their respective categories.

Taking place at the exclusive Grosvenor House in London on Friday, 16 June, the awards celebrated organisers’ achievements, standards of excellence from venues and service quality by suppliers and contractors from the industry.

Middle East Energy 2023, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, won the Best International Trade Show Marketing Campaign of the Year. The cyber security event Black Hat MEA, which takes place in Riyadh, was awarded Organiser Team of the Year. LEAP, which enjoyed its second edition in the Saudi Arabian capital earlier this year, won the Best International Show Middle East & Africa and Best International Conference.

Informa Markets had 25 shortlisted entries, with Middle East events and exhibitions making up the bulk of the finalists. In addition to the winners, Arab Health, Cityscape Bahrain, and Medlab Middle East were featured 15 times across several categories.

Peter Hall, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Informa Markets, said: “To be shortlisted among so many of our event industry peers is an incredible accolade. However, to win these awards is a massive tribute to all those at Informa Markets for their impeccable work and recognition of the difference they are making in the events industry.

“Following the challenges of 2020 and 2021, to see the entire events industry back to pre-COVID-19 levels, and in many instances exceeding those levels, is a tribute to everyone involved.

“In the Middle East region, we have been buoyed by the support of the local governments and industry partners that have seen the events and exhibitions industry in the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia go from strength to strength, and play an integral role in supporting economic development, increasing tourism revenues and facilitating future growth within each of the countries.”

The winning entries were highlighted for their creativity, originality, innovations, financial successes, productivity and positive attendee feedback.

The fastest-growing tech event in the world, LEAP, hosted over 172,000 visitors, with over US$9 billion committed to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a digital leader in the Middle East. Middle East Energy also recorded excellent results in 2023, with a record-breaking 23,500 visitors generating business worth over US$1.8 billion. Black Hat MEA is projected to welcome over 40,000 infosec professionals, 300 exhibitors and more than 300 world-renowned speakers from over 120 countries at its 2023 edition from 14-16 November.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, and many more.

We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

