Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Informa Markets and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology UAE (IMarEST UAE) announced a strategic partnership for the upcoming Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023. The collaboration sets out to showcase the key role of maritime engineers in maintaining the proper functioning of vessels, and spotlight their role in keeping world trade and global economies running. Taking place on 16-18 May 2023, the event that is at the heart of the UAE Maritime Week will be held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Empowering the national workforce

The UAE's active role in strengthening its maritime economy and contributing to the growth of the global industry calls for significant development in the sector. To this end, the country has been investing in infrastructure, technology, and its workforce – all of which the shipping industry relies heavily on. One of the most important aspects to further strengthen the nation’s position as a leading maritime hub is a well-trained local workforce. This includes skilled marine engineers who are integral to constructing and maintaining ports, ships, and other essential infrastructure. Additionally, the country's oil and gas sector, being a vital source of income, also requires expertise in offshore drilling, extraction, and transportation, made possible through innovative marine engineering and technology.

The interdependence of these sectors on the expertise of marine engineers and the resulting impact on the global economy indicates a sustained demand for such professionals in the long term. Further education and certification opportunities that can enhance the career prospects of talents in the industry and competitiveness in the country are a must. In this regard, leading authorities in the field such as IMarESt play a vital role.

Nikeel Idnani, Honorary Secretary of IMarEST UAE Branch said: “IMarEST UAE is a staunch advocate of excellence in marine engineering, science, and technology. With the maritime industry poised for unprecedented growth, we provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and best practices among marine professionals. Our mandate is to ensure that standards are maintained, and knowledge is shared globally, thus raising the industry's bar. Our partnership with Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East aligns with this vision. In the 2023 edition, we are excited to be part of a cutting-edge feature - the Innovation Incubator. This platform will showcase the trailblazing efforts of start-ups and innovators who are spearheading the development of breakthrough technology, projects, and processes designed to optimise the efficiency of the shipping business. With engaging and succinct presentations, attendees will have the chance to participate in a Q&A session and cast their votes on the feasibility of these pioneering concepts. Get ready to witness the future of the maritime sector in action.”

Arshed Hussain, Middle East Sales Manager, Seatrade Maritime: "Marine engineering is crucial for the development of various industries, including maritime. We are delighted to be partnering with IMarEST to highlight the importance of the field for the sector’s progress. This collaboration will encourage knowledge transfer regarding the fundamentals of marine engineering, the latest trends and technologies, and the current challenges. It will also help Seatrade Martieim Logistics Middle East gain a wider audience of IMarEST members from shipping, energy, manufacturing, ship repair, surveying, and classification. Most importantly, it will contribute to the greater goal of enhancing the UAE’s position as a leading maritime hub globally.”

As part of the collaboration, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 will feature a range of technical sessions, workshops, and keynote speakers covering topics related to maritime engineering and technology. The organisers will work to foster innovative technologies, best practices, and thought leadership in the maritime industry. With thousands of attendees from around the globe, the event will touch upon the latest trends in the industry, covering topics such as digitalisation, sustainability, innovation, and more.

About UAE Maritime Week

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place annually, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Maritime Week 2023 is driven by Informa Markets Maritime and will take place from 15 – 19 May in Dubai.

About Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the Middle East's largest maritime trade event and conference. The event witnesses the region's largest gathering of ship owners and connects them with thousands of proactive industry professionals from both the local and international maritime markets. The highly anticipated event returns to Dubai every two years and provides an unparalleled arena for those looking to do business across the prosperous Middle East market. It provides a gateway for local businesses to meet with key international stakeholders. Now in its tenth edition, the event caters to all maritime businesses with a vested interest in the Middle East market.

About the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)

The IMarEST which is headquartered in London, is an international professional body and learned society for marine engineers, scientists and technologists. With its global appeal, consultative status at IMO, collaborative undertakings with governments worldwide and international standing, IMarEST is, inter alia, the preferred partner for sharing knowledge and dissemination of information to a broad spectrum of marine professionals at local and international levels. More details can be accessed via www.imarest.org

