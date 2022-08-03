Dubai, UAE ‒ Infoblox promotes Aric Ault to lead its Channel Sales organization across EMEA. Previously, he served as Senior Director of Sales for Northern Europe. In his new role, Ault is responsible for growing Infoblox's channel opportunities in the highly dynamic EMEA market.

“Channel partners are vital to our go-to-market. Under the leadership of Chris Millerick, our VP of Channel, our partners-involved deal flow has increased from 90% to 95%”, says Aric Ault. "I am pleased to lead our team to forge closer ties with our partners and develop new programs that help them land new customers and expand existing business. When our partners thrive, we thrive.”

Prior to Infoblox, Ault held various leadership positions at Cisco and FWI, among other companies, where he was responsible for the development and growth of the channel and strengthening the collaboration with partners.

-Ends-

Photo Caption: Aric Ault, newly appointed EMEA Channel Leader at Infoblox

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world’s most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including over 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.