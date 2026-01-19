DUBAI, UAE: Infoblox today announced significant enhancements to its Skilled to Secure Partner Program, unveiling a refreshed Service Provider track tailored to the evolving needs of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Global System Integrators (GSIs). These changes are designed to provide partners with clearer requirements, flexible enablement pathways and expanded tools and benefits to accelerate service delivery and business growth.

“As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, so too must the way we support our partners,” said Mr. Chris Millerick, VP of Partners and Alliances at Infoblox. “These updates reflect direct partner feedback and deliver more flexible, market-aligned paths to success within our Skilled to Secure ecosystem.”

Program Enhancements at a Glance

The updated program introduces a Service Provider track with two invite-only subtracks specifically for MSSPs and GSIs, enabling partners to better align their business models with Infoblox’s services. Key enhancements include:

Flexible Enablement and Clear Requirements : New role-based enablement paths and clearly defined criteria reflect real-world go-to-market needs and partner capabilities.

: New role-based enablement paths and clearly defined criteria reflect real-world go-to-market needs and partner capabilities. Enhanced Tools and Resources : Partners now have access to non-for-resale (NFR) demo environments, detailed operational runbooks and expanded benefits that help scale and accelerate solution delivery.

: Partners now have access to non-for-resale (NFR) demo environments, detailed operational runbooks and expanded benefits that help scale and accelerate solution delivery. Strengthened MSSP Support: The program updates provide MSSPs with the training, technical resources and go-to-market support needed to grow recurring security service portfolios.

These enhancements build on Infoblox’s broader Skilled to Secure Partner Program, which rewards partners for investment in technical competency across sales, pre-sales and professional services training. The program emphasizes competency as a key factor in long-term, profitable partnerships and enables partners to achieve higher status tiers such as Sapphire and Diamond.

Supporting Partner Success in Complex Security Environments

The refreshed Service Provider track underscores Infoblox’s commitment to helping partners adapt to rapidly changing security demands. By aligning certification pathways and enablement resources with partner business models, Infoblox aims to empower MSSPs and GSIs to deliver differentiated services, enhance customer outcomes and scale efficiently.

“Our partners are instrumental in extending the reach and impact of Infoblox solutions,” added Mr. Millerick. “These updates are rooted in community feedback and represent our continued investment in partner success and innovation.”

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud to form a platform for operations that’s as resilient as it is agile. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including 92 of the Fortune 100, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit Infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.