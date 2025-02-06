Dubai, UAE – Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, and Lucidya, a leader in AI-powered customer intelligence and engagement, announced a strategic partnership to elevate customer experience across the Middle East. This collaboration will enable businesses to create more personalized and seamless interactions, enhancing customer engagement and brand loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.

The integration of Lucidya's customer engagement and data analytics capabilities into Infobip's platform will allow businesses to leverage AI-driven social listening insights for personalized, multi-channel engagement. This partnership aims to enhance customer support, marketing effectiveness, and overall customer experience.

Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip, said: “This strategic partnership with Lucidya allows us to enhance our multi-channel communication capabilities by integrating their powerful social listening and AI-driven customer insights from social media channels. Jointly, we empower businesses to engage with their customers with more personalized, data-driven experiences, creating stronger connections and driving better outcomes across the customer journey to meet a wide range of customer needs.”

Some of the benefits of this strategic partnership include:

Advanced AI-driven solutions for detailed customer intelligence and analysis

Seamless integration of communication products and services for enhanced customer interactions

Personalized engagement through innovative messaging channels

Ziyad Bin Sulaiman, Business Development Director at Lucidya, said: "Our partnership with Infobip represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to foster meaningful and personalized customer experiences. By leveraging Infobip's cutting-edge communication technology, we're confident that our clients will see a significant improvement in customer satisfaction and loyalty."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing businesses with the tools they need to foster meaningful and personalized customer experiences in the Middle East region.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About Lucidya

Lucidya is a locally regulated, AI-powered unified customer experience platform (CXM) designed to support CX and Marketing leaders in large enterprises, governments, and SMEs. Our platform is tailored for organizations in the Arab world that need a unified, easy-to-use platform to manage their customer experiences and make data-driven decisions.

Lucidya’s AI-powered technology, combined with a deep understanding of the Arabic language and culture, with a remarkable 92% analysis accuracy of 15 different dialects and slang, allows businesses to engage with their customers in ways that are both accurate and personal. By offering real-time insights and engagement, Lucidya helps organizations optimize customer lifecycles, reduce costs, and drive growth.

Lucidya is fully compliant with global and regional data privacy and security regulations, including SOC2 for data management standards, the SDAIA Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) in Saudi Arabia, and GDPR for customers in the EU. Lucidya also adheres to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), ensuring robust risk management practices, and comply with key US data privacy regulations such as CCPA/CPRA, UCPA, CTDPA, CPA, and VCDPA. This commitment ensures that our platform not only delivers actionable insights but also operates securely and protects the privacy of our customers’ data.