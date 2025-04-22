Cairo, Egypt: As Egypt continues its bold transformation, the New Administrative Capital (NAC) stands as a testament to the nation’s ambition to redefine the future of business, innovation, and sustainability. At its center stands Infinity Tower—now recognized with six prestigious titles at the International Property Awards (IPA) Ceremony in London—cementing its position as one of the region’s most iconic commercial landmarks.

Best International Commercial High-Rise Development

Best Office Development Egypt

Best Office Development Africa

Best Commercial High-Rise Development Africa

Best Commercial High-Rise Development Egypt

World’s Best Property for 2024/2025

This international recognition positions Infinity Tower among the world’s most sought-after business destinations and underscores Egypt’s ability to compete with elite financial districts from New York to London and Dubai.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Assaad Salama, Founder and Managing Director of Infinity Towers for Urban Development, remarked: "Infinity Tower is the culmination of my decades-long commitment to precision, innovation, and world-class design. I see Infinity Tower as more than a high-rise; it is a symbol of Egypt’s future—where sustainability, architecture, and business excellence converge. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, from material selection to state-of-the-art methodologies, ensuring that this tower not only meets but surpasses global standards.”

Standing at 230 meters with an impressive 30-meter span of column-free office space, it is more than an office building—it is a statement of power, prestige, and progress. As the first commercial high-rise in the NAC working towards LEED Platinum certification, the tower integrates cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced sustainability features, and bespoke office spaces tailored for multinational firms and visionary entrepreneurs. It is a destination for those shaping the future; CEOs, investors, and global powerhouses seeking an address that mirrors their ambitions.

As Egypt attracts increasing foreign direct investment, Infinity Tower serves as a beacon for those looking to establish a presence in a dynamic, strategically positioned business hub. Designed by NORR, a global leader in socially aware and environmentally responsible architecture, Infinity Tower reflects a commitment to creating sustainable and high-performing business spaces that align with the evolving needs of global enterprises. Beyond its commercial prestige, the development integrates both residential and retail components, offering a seamless lifestyle destination where people can live, work, and thrive in one elevated address.