Cairo, Egypt: Infinity has reached a significant milestone in its journey to advance Egypt’s mobility landscape, achieving the installation of 200 EV charging stations featuring over 700 charging points. This accomplishment solidifies Infinity’s position as the nation’s leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with a footprint spanning 16 governorates.

With this expansive network, Infinity has ensured greater accessibility and convenience for EV users, not only in public areas but also across commercial areas and gated communities. Additionally, Infinity is covering major traveling roads and highways with DC fast chargers, supporting growing consumer needs as the country continues to shift towards sustainable transportation.

This milestone reflects Infinity’s dedication to advancing Egypt’s clean energy transition by making EV charging accessible in both urban centers and remote areas. The company’s robust infrastructure plays a key role in encouraging EV adoption, fostering environmental sustainability, and reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

Mr. Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, “This milestone represents a significant step forward in our mission to enable a greener, more sustainable future for Egypt. By reaching 200 charging stations, we are not just building the infrastructure; we are building the foundation for a cleaner tomorrow. Our vision is to reach 1000 charging points by Q4-2025. Furthermore, our network’s accessibility across 16 governorates demonstrates our commitment to making electric vehicle adoption a practical and viable option for all Egyptians.”

The achievement is part of Infinity’s broader vision to establish an integrated and reliable EV ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses to embrace greener transportation options. By building the largest EV charging network in Egypt, Infinity is helping to lay the foundation for a cleaner, more sustainable future. The company also aspires to be a key player in the EV charging sector across Africa and the Middle East.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy, and develops other technologies such as green hydrogen, water desalination and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now the world’s fastest growing and Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and on-shore wind technologies. The company brings together both founding companies’ strong track records of developing and operating renewable energy assets with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

About Infinity EV:

Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company, established Infinity EV in 2018 to deploy and operate a nation-wide EV charging network. Infinity EV today is the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network in Egypt and Africa. Infinity EV partnerships with industries, including commercial, real estate, retail, and filling stations allows it to deliver tailored charging solutions. Infinity EV’s mobile application and 24/7 customer service hotline, gives more control to EV drivers and immediate support whenever required. With 200 charging stations and 700 charging points across 16 governorates, Infinity provides EV drivers the comfort they need to charge their vehicles everywhere they go.

