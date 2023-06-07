Infinity Dimensions prepares market studies to transfer the European market experience to the Egyptian real estate sector to face global challenges



Infinity Dimensions Real Estate Company, announced preparing market studies and researches to transfer real estate developers experience in the European market in facing global economic challenges to the Egyptian real estate market, as the company plans to publish these studies to help companies gain new experiences and face current challenges.



Mohamed Salem, Infinity Dimensions Chairman, said that the company will prepare studies on marketing mechanisms in European countries and commercial transfer of European markets, as they became more experienced in facing global economic challenges than the Egyptian companies, pointing that these studies will be useful to learn the efforts of international major companies in dealing with economic changes.



He added that the company will develop studies on mechanisms of reducing risks specially in conjunction of instability of inflation rates and the change in local and international currency exchange rates, in addition to develop completely flexible payment systems different from the Middle East markets, which will provide new payment methods commensurate with global economic changes.



He pointed that the company will focus on mechanisms to develop and raise the efficiency of old projects at the lowest costs, in order to achieve client's satisfaction, while achieving the maximum profit margin for real estate companies in accordance with the current circumstances, reffering to the importance of flexibility in dealing with global economic developments that affected all markets in all countries all over the world.



He pointed that his company focuses on providing integrated real estate solutions, while providing all marketing means for real estate, as it is regarded the first project management company specialized in providing a project's financial and marketing evaluation in the Egyptian real estate market, explaining that the company succeeded in providing its services to a number of companies operating in real estate market, besides it aims to expand in providing more services during the coming period.