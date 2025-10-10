Dubai, UAE: Infinia Technologies, the Abu Dhabi-based innovation powerhouse, is set to make its debut at GITEX Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest startup and investor connector event. This marks an important step in Infinia’s growth journey as it joins the global stage of innovators and technology leaders at Dubai Harbour.

The company will spotlight its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries, including AI-driven platforms, HealthTech solutions, Cloud infrastructure, and modular technology systems. Each innovation is designed to accelerate digital transformation and empower the future of smart industries both locally and globally

Among its showcase highlights, SAIF, an International Holding Company (IHC) platform that was announced at Make it in the Emirates 2025, is an enterprise-grade AI operating system and ecosystem designed to unify intelligence, workflows, and security across organizations. Beyond agents, SAIF integrates a full AI Foundry, combining sovereign GPU infrastructure for training and inference, a Finetuning Academy to upskill innovators, and a seamless platform for agent design, workflow automation, and multi-modal intelligence. Built in Abu Dhabi and anchored in sovereignty, global scalability, and openness, SAIF empowers governments, enterprises, and startups to build, deploy, and commercialize AI on their own terms. SAIF delivers the foundation for global AI independence; setting a new benchmark for how nations and organizations access, control, and scale AI.

Aside from showcasing major world first technology solutions, Infinia will also be putting pen to paper on strategic joint venture agreements and partnerships, with global technology providers and government enablers.

Participating at Gitex Global Expand North Star 2025 marks a major milestone in Infinia’s mission to foster collaboration, attract strategic partnerships, and drive forward the UAE’s innovation agenda. Through its expanding ecosystem, Infinia Technologies continues to champion the nation’s vision of becoming a global hub for technology and digital transformation.

About Infinia Technologies:

Infinia Technologies is a UAE-based innovation powerhouse specializing in AI, Cloud, HealthTech, and modular solutions that drive digital transformation across industries. With a vision rooted in trust, impact, and technological excellence, Infinia empowers businesses and governments to create smarter, more connected ecosystems.