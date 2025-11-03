Dubai/Mumbai – IndusInd International Holdings Limited (“IIHL”), promoter of IndusInd Bank, and Invesco Ltd. (“Invesco”) announced today that they have completed the formation of their asset management joint venture (“JV”) following IIHL’s acquisition of a 60% ownership stake in Invesco Asset Management India (“IAMI”) following all regulatory approvals and closing conditions. With Invesco retaining the balance 40% stake, both IIHL and Invesco will hold joint sponsor status under the regulatory framework.

As of September 2025, IAMI is the 16th largest domestic asset manager in India with combined onshore and offshore (through advisory) average assets under management of INR 148,358 crores for quarter ending September 2025 and a presence in 40 cities across the country.

Both partners contribute their respective strengths to the venture, with Invesco offering its global investment management expertise and product range, while IIHL will support, through its promoted entity and subsidiaries, a robust distribution network comprising over 11,000 touchpoints across India and serving a customer base of 45 million. IIHL will also deploy the reach of several associate entities of its global shareholders that offer synergistic business operations to widen the customer base by another 50 million.

There will be no change in IAMI’s focus on investment excellence and exceptional client service. The JV will continue to operate under the same management led by Saurabh Nanavati, with the same disciplined and research-driven investment philosophy and processes that have been central to its investment offerings since 2008, ensuring strong continuity for investors, distributors, and other stakeholders.

Mr Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, said, “At IIHL, we are very enthused with this JV with Invesco, to augment our para banking portfolio by including Asset Management, and be a global financial (BFSI) powerhouse by 2030. This is the most opportune time, when India, on the back of rising income levels, favourable demographics, offers enormous investment prospects to all Indians, the diaspora included. We will endeavour to reach the last home, last investor transparently and efficiently and live up to investors' expectation that mutual fund sahi hai”

Mr Andrew Lo, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific at Invesco, said: “Our India business has seen solid growth in the last nine years. We now look forward to the partnership with IIHL to further expand our distribution capability in the domestic market. As always, our focus will remain squarely on industry-leading investment offerings and service for our India clients with compelling global and domestic investment capabilities.”

Speaking on the announcement, Saurabh Nanavati, CEO, Invesco Asset Management (India) said: "We are pleased to announce the completion of this strategic transaction. This joint venture represents the coming together of Invesco’s global expertise in asset management and IIHL, facilitating its deep local market presence. Together, we aim to strengthen our reach and expand distribution, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, thereby making quality investment solutions available to a wider set of investors across India. We also aim to increase our presence and offerings through GIFT City, SIFs, Passive Products and Digital channels.”

Founded in 1993 under the visionary leadership of the late Shri S.P. Hinduja and his three brothers, IIHL is an investment holding Company well-regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius, under a Global Business License and is governed by the Board of Directors. Its investment portfolio under various Regulatory jurisdictions comprises Banking Services (IndusInd Bank, IIHL Bank & Trust Limited- Bahamas), Capital Market Assets (Afrinex Exchange Limited, Mauritius, with a cumulative listing of $13.5bn of underlying securities). Recently, it acquired the Insurance Businesses (Life, Non-Life, and Health) along with the Securities business of Reliance Capital Ltd to augment its portfolio.

IAMI began operations in India in late 2008 with the acquisition of Lotus India Asset Management Company and has since grown to serve over 2.9. million retail investor folios and over 48,000 empanelled distributors, with over 70% of its AUM in equity and equity-oriented assets. Invesco also operates an enterprise centre in Hyderabad employing more than 1,700 staff across a range of global support functions, including information technology, investment operations, finance, compliance, and human resources.

Originally versed in the banking sector, IndusInd has, over the years, invested in a wide range of financial services across several jurisdictions. With a USD 1.2 bn net asset value as of September 2025, IIHL is dedicated to value creation for its global shareholders by maintaining this dynamic growth through ongoing investment and acquisition of high-value assets. IIHL’s vision is to be a Global Financial Services Institution with a commitment to excellence in international orientation, innovation, speed, and strict compliance with the principles of good corporate governance.

Invesco Asset Management (India) is one of the leading asset management companies in India. With over INR 148,358 crores of average assets under management for the quarter ending September 2025 across Mutual funds, PMS and Offshore Advisory, we serve the investment needs of individual investors, corporates and institutions through mutual funds and sub-advised portfolios. Our expertise extends across equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, where we offer the complete range of funds designed to suit investment needs. IAMI’s aim is to provide top-class financial care, impeccable service and best-in-class investment products. For more details, visit: www.invescomutualfund.com

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

