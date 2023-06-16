Dubai-UAE: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) returns with its much-awaited annual Eid Al Adha shopping extravaganza and is prepared to make this festive season one to remember by offering shoppers an unparalleled chance to win mind-blowing cash prizes up to AED 200,000.

Shoppers can immerse themselves in an extraordinary shopping affair enriched with the opportunity to win big in the Shop and Win raffle. To participate, all they need to do is spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls, earning them a coveted digital raffle coupon that opens the door to exciting cash prizes as Eidiya.

The Eid al Adha promotion begins on 15 June 2023 and ends in the participating malls on the second day of Eid, while the raffle draws will take place on all three days of the magnificent Eid Al-Adha celebration, where a total of 22 winners will be named. Among them, six lucky winners will receive AED 15,000 each, another six winners will be awarded AED 10,000 each, and 10 winners will receive AED 5,000 each.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, expressed unbridled excitement about the campaign, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the electrifying Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign to shoppers across Dubai. Year after year, we work relentlessly to deliver experiences that are memorable, and with this year's Shop & Win Spectacular, we once again make good on our promises to offer an unparalleled retail adventure with incredible prizes up for grabs. We invite everyone to join us and embrace the excitement as dreams come true and memories are made."

With a lineup of participating malls that reads like a who's who of retail heaven, shoppers can indulge in their favourite retail therapy at renowned destinations such as Al Bustan Centre, Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Center,Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Mudon Community Center, Nad Al Hamar Mall, Serena MarketPlace, Shorooq Community Center, Silicon Central, Times Square Center and Villanova MarketPlace,

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.