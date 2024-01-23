In 2023, inDrive became the most downloaded mobile travel app in Egypt confirming its dominant position. Worldwide the app was downloaded over 66 million times, making it the No.2 most popular RH app in the world.

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, became №1 RH platform in Egypt, according to data.ai. This happened for the second year in a row. In addition, the company has been named the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app in 2023, retaining this accolade for a second consecutive year. inDrive also achieved a notable milestone, ranking as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in the Travel category.

Total downloads of the inDrive app amounted to 66.6 million in 2023, based on Google Play and App Store data (China is iOS only), data.ai said.

inDrive continues to enjoy robust growth as it adds new services and expands to new geographies. Over the past year, inDrive launched in all Egyptian cities (now total number is 25 cities) and the next services available in the country - RH, intercity, Couriers and Cargo. Also the company is famous for its wide range of social initiatives from educational programs to support local culture creators and gender equality.

While scaling quickly, inDrive leverages its unique peer-to-peer pricing model to challenge the lack of affordable transportation options and limited earning opportunities, thereby addressing various types of injustice. This remains inDrive’s overarching mission.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said: "We are delighted that inDrive has maintained its position as the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, a testament to the incredible efforts of our team and the trust our users place in us. At inDrive, our super mission is to challenge injustice, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing reliable mobility services at a fair price, as we create meaningful earning opportunities for people across communities where we operate. As we celebrate this milestone, we remember that we measure inDrive's success not simply by the number of downloads, but by the wider impact we make on our communities and on the world at large."

inDrive was also the most downloaded ride-hailing app in 13 countries with a combined population of over 559 million[1] in 2023, including markets like Morocco, Pakistan, Columbia and Peru according to data.ai

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in over 46 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer pricing model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

[1] According to World Bank data