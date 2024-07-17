Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) of the Republic of Indonesia has entered into a landmark partnership with Eagle Hills Properties to boost Indonesia's tourism and infrastructure sectors. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir and Mohammed Alabbar Founder and Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties and Founder of Emaar Properties, signed the agreement, which outlines plans for investments of up to $3 billion in Indonesia's tourism infrastructure.

Key aspects of the collaboration include:

·Comprehensive investment in property development, airport areas, and tourism destination ecosystems.

·Knowledge transfer through joint studies, workshops, and training programs

·Enhancement of airport infrastructure, particularly Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

·Upgrading of state-owned hotels to international standards

·Development of new tourism destinations

Minister Erick Thohir expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, “This landmark agreement represents a pivotal moment for Indonesia's tourism sector. By joining forces with Eagle Hills Properties, we are setting the stage for unprecedented growth and development in our hospitality industry. This partnership aligns perfectly with our national strategy to diversify our economy and establish Indonesia as a premier global tourism destination. We are confident that this collaboration will not only boost our infrastructure but also create significant employment opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth across our beautiful archipelago."

Mohammed Alabbar added, "Indonesia has significant potential due to its resources and tourism destinations. [We believe] Indonesia can be competitive and increase its proportion of the tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP [gross domestic product] – Eagle Hills would like to support this endeavor."

The MoU will be effective for one year, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement. There is no fixed timeframe for the $3 billion investment, allowing for flexibility in implementation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Indonesia's efforts to attract foreign investment and expertise to bolster its tourism industry, potentially reshaping the country's tourism landscape in the coming years. It is part of a broader drive by the Ministry of SOEs to increase collaborations between Indonesian SOEs and global companies to boost productivity and impact for Indonesia.

SOEs across various sectors have established key partnerships with global partners, including those with US-based Merck for vaccines, Swire Hong Kong in the healthcare sector, and with UAE-based clean energy company Masdar. Several collaborations have also been made to help build Indonesia’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, such as with Canadian mining giant Vale-Base-Metal for nickel production, and with Ford and Volkswagen for manufacturing.

“We believe that through these partnerships, Indonesian SOE assets can be optimised through value creation and exploration to maximise economic growth and job creation across the country. These established partnerships demonstrate that our SOEs are increasingly more competitive and meet international standards that instill confidence in our global partners,” said Minister Erick Thohir.

About the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) of the Republic of Indonesia

The Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (Kementerian Badan Usaha Milik Negara) is a key government entity responsible for overseeing and developing state-owned enterprises in Indonesia. Established as a ministry-level organisation in 1998, it plays a crucial role in managing over 100 SOEs that collectively hold assets equivalent to 52% of Indonesia's GDP. The Ministry aims to optimise SOEs' performance, enhance their contribution to the national economy, and promote public welfare. It focuses on improving corporate governance, implementing structural reforms, and balancing commercial objectives with social responsibilities. The Ministry also works to strengthen SOEs' competitiveness, foster innovation, and align their operations with Indonesia's broader economic development goals and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills is a prominent Abu Dhabi-based real estate development company with a global portfolio of projects valued at approximately $30 billion. The company specialises in creating integrated communities and large-scale developments across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. With a focus on waterfront destinations, multifunctional projects, and hotels, Eagle Hills operates more than in 11 countries spanning three continents. The company is known for its innovative approach to urban development and its commitment to enhancing tourism and infrastructure in the regions where it operates.