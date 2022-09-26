Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Indigo Living, a leading home-furnishing retailer and interior design service provider, today announced the opening of their third store in Dubai, UAE. Located at the Dubai Hills Mall, this is the Brand’s first store within a mall in the UAE and is their 11th store globally, joining their current stores in Dubai, Riyadh, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The 5,500 sq. ft. store with it’s stunning architectural features is home to the most elegant and stylish seasonal interior trends from their three in-house brands: Indigo Living, Tribe by Indigo and Indigo Atelier, as well as an Indigo Design Studio offering interior styling advice and consultation. Located near the entrance to the Storm Rollercoaster, the showroom features collections from its latest addition “Tribe by Indigo” that provides elegant, beautiful, on trend, fun and fashionable furniture, and accessories alongside “Indigo Atelier” that showcase a more elevated, high-end designer and design led furniture selection.

Seasonal Interior Trends

For over 40 years, Indigo Living has been trailblazing in the world of interiors and inspiring each and every one of their customers to Live Beautifully. With eleven stores across Asia and the Middle East, they are a leading lifestyle brand known for their authentic and unique design philosophy.

Sourcing coveted home furnishings, décor and accessories from celebrated international designers and creating own-brand furniture defined by comfort and quality, Indigo Living have become renowned for their elegant, beautiful interiors and stylish seasonal trends. Dubai Hills Mall will showcase the latest Fall/Winter trends in-store.

The decision to expand and open a brand-new showroom in Dubai Hills Mall has been a direct result of a growing customer clientele in the UAE. As General Manager, Gavin Quill said “Our brand is known for is authentic, elegant and unique design philosophy. We have received so much love and support from our consumers in the region and with this eleventh store across Asia and the Middle East, we want to continue to inspire our customers to Live Beautifully.”

The Indigo Living at The Dubai Hills Mall is now open to customers with operating hours from 10am – 10pm.

