IndiGo India’s leading carrier has commenced new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah, starting September 22, 2022. Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th in Middle East in 6E network. Ras Al Khaimah was also named as Gulf Tourism Capital for the year 2020 and 2021 by Gulf Cooperation Council.

The operator and managing body of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomed the arrival of the inaugural IndiGo flight from Mumbai. The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal to mark the occasion. Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Mr. Atanasios Titonis Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Mr. Stanislav Bujnovsky, Director - Commercial & Business Development, welcomed Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo who travelled in the inaugural flight to Ras Al Khaimah.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are very pleased to commence this first direct connection between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah. For IndiGo, this is 100thdestination in 6E network and our fourth Emirate. Ras Al-Khaimah, which is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, is also focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism, which aligns well with our overall focus on sustainability. In vast and diverse India, IndiGo already serves an unparalleled 74 cities and communities throughout the nation. This new route, warmly welcomed by our customers and authorities, further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy.”

His Excellency Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said: “It is our pleasure to welcome IndiGo airlines to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and to be able to acknowledge the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. The driving force behind Ras Al Khaimah’s economy lies in its thriving tourism and industrial sector and IndiGo’s approach is well aligned to our passenger needs”

Mr. Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said: “IndiGo is the right airline partner in our portfolio as we are on our way to move into a destination airport. This partnership will boost our business and will open a new channel to serve the tourism for Ras Al Khaimah as an Emirate.”

Included in Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022, Ras Al Khaimah offers an experience of a lifetime where travelers can feel the Emirate’s beating heart across a range of landscapes from the sea and beach, desert and mountain range.

With over 7,000 years of fascinating history, traditions and culture, Ras Al Khaimah, promises an authentic and easily accessible Arabian experience. A haven of year-round sunshine and nature, Ras Al Khaimah Emirate features world-class hotels and attractions, pristine beaches, lush mangrove trees and terracotta dunes, as well as fertile, green oases and the dramatic, awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajar mountains including the UAE’s highest mountain peak – Jebel Jais. Known as the adventure hub of the Middle East, Jebel Jais is home to the Jais Adventure Park, a gateway to attractions such as Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline, Jais Sky Tour, a series of six exhilarating ziplines stretching 5km, Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan ride and numerous hiking opportunities.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic and international connectivity.

