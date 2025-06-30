Cairo: INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding and one of the UAE’s leading organizers of specialized events, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA) during the fourth edition of Africa Health ExCon 2025, the continent’s largest healthcare event, held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

The MoU aims to enhance strategic cooperation between the two parties in organizing medical conferences and exhibitions, leveraging advanced medical supply chain management expertise and unifying efforts to foster innovation, localize medical technologies, and broaden regional and international integration within the health sector. The partnership seeks to advance healthcare systems and strengthen regional health security.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of INDEX Holding, and Dr. Hisham Siteit, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA), in the presence of Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Amin, Senior Dentist of the Egyptian Armed Forces; Prof. Karim Mustafa Ibrahim Al-Batouti, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, Ain Shams University, Maj. Gen. Dr. Raafat Riyad, Professor at the Military Medical Academy; Mr. Tariq AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions; and Mrs. Sara AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Media.

INDEX’s participation reaffirms its commitment to actively shaping the global health events landscape and contributing meaningfully to a more innovative and efficient healthcare future. The conference is rapidly growing in impact and reach, attracting an increasing number of companies and organizations that view the platform as a gateway to expand their presence in Africa’s promising market. Educational and awareness programs developed through such partnerships act as catalysts for enhancing health and well-being across the Arab world and the African continent.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani highlighted the strategic importance of collaborating with UPA, noting that the MoU opens new and impactful partnerships that underscore the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting regional and global healthcare and education efforts. He stated: “At INDEX Holding, we believe that building healthy, sustainable communities begins with strengthening regional and international collaboration, mobilizing expertise, and aligning efforts between the public and private sectors. This partnership with the Egyptian UPA is a model of constructive cooperation between our two brotherly nations and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare and scientific knowledge across the region. We view this agreement as a gateway to transformative initiatives that will deliver tangible improvements in health quality, in line with the Year of Community objectives and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

For his part, Dr. Hisham Siteit confirmed that the UPA seeks to leverage INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions’ extensive experience in managing international events, thereby boosting Egypt’s institutional capabilities and advancing frameworks for healthcare communication and collaboration across the Arab and African regions. He stated: “We believe in the importance of regional and international cooperation in developing the healthcare sector, particularly in medical technologies, continuing education, and knowledge exchange. This partnership will enable us to adopt global best practices in organizing medical and scientific conferences.”

Following the signing of the agreement, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani announced a pioneering educational initiative that grants all 40,000 participating doctors and speakers at Africa Health ExCon a one-year membership in the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS). This membership gives them access to the Congress’s educational programs and the opportunity to attend lectures on the Waterfalls Global Initiative platform, which covers all medical and health specialties. The initiative is valued at approximately USD 10 million.

Dr. Hisham Siteit praised this generous initiative, describing it as clear evidence of H.E. Amb. Dr. AlMadani’s steadfast commitment to fostering regional and international collaboration in the healthcare sector.

This non-profit initiative, which is dedicated to knowledge transfer and the promotion of continuous education to empower professionals across various sectors worldwide, along with the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS), the global platform that brings together more than 438 specialties and subspecialties, represents a significant step toward enhancing continuous medical education, advancing research and innovation, and expanding access to knowledge, thereby contributing to the improvement of healthcare quality at the global level.

This announcement reaffirms the strategic importance of the partnership and demonstrates INDEX’s commitment to making health quality improvement a national priority through innovative initiatives, integrated strategies, and programs designed to build healthier, more productive communities. Signing this memorandum advances joint efforts to create a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that unites public and private sector expertise and achieves the positive impact envisioned by the UAE’s leadership, while strengthening regional cooperation and expanding a network of high-impact partnerships across the health, education, and technology sectors.

The participation of INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions in the Africa Health ExCon 2025 reflects a strategic vision that extends beyond symbolic presence, exerting tangible influence on the future of the global healthcare events sector. Such platforms have evolved from seasonal gatherings into essential instruments for policy development, innovation, and cross-border collaboration in addressing global health challenges.

Through its participation, INDEX seeks to forge lasting relationships with key sector stakeholders and broaden collaboration with healthcare and academic institutions, strengthening its capacity for strategic, sustainable expansion in African and global markets. This reflects the company’s conviction that purposeful presence, grounded in vision, expertise, and long-term planning, truly distinguishes leaders in the conferences and exhibitions industry, builds partner trust, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a premier global hub for knowledge, innovation, and world-class event organization.

Since its establishment in 1991, INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions has positioned itself as an active partner in the global economic ecosystem, playing a central role in advancing the international medical sector’s development vision. Over three decades, INDEX has developed and managed landmark projects in health, entertainment, humanitarian work, economic and industrial sectors, and other key fields.

Each year, INDEX organizes over 40 events across the region and internationally, covering vital areas such as healthcare, education, innovation, the economic sector, and creative industries, attracting thousands of visitors and participants from every continent. INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions manages every stage of event planning and execution, from conceptual design to implementation, and plays a significant role in driving economic growth by supporting tourism, providing platforms for knowledge and trade exchange, and facilitating engagement between experts and decision-makers.

INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions has firmly established its position as the official organizer of some of the world’s most prominent specialized conferences and exhibitions, including the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT); the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai); the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma); the Healthcare Future Summit (HFS); the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM); the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM); and other prestigious global platforms.