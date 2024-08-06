Dubai, UAE – In a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for the contributions of senior citizens in building the history and civilization of the United Arab Emirates, the INDEX Media team visited the residents of Seniors’ Happiness Center in Dubai, this visit aimed to reinforce INDEX Media's commitment to social responsibility and bring joy and happiness to the hearts of the center's residents.

The event included organizing interactive sessions within the center to listen to the residents' achievements, beautiful memories, and valuable experiences. These stories were shared through a media campaign to raise awareness among future generations about the role their forefathers played in building the nation. This initiative aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, which seeks to build a more cohesive society by instilling values of tolerance, humility, respect, and loyalty to the country. It also aims to harness all human resources towards cooperation and solidarity, a vision launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In this regard, Sara AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Media, said: "This meeting aligns with the directives of our wise leadership, which always strives to provide the best conditions for senior citizens, in line with our high religious and moral values and rich national heritage. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen human connections, appreciate the Emirati legacy, and honor the history and memories of our elders who have contributed to building our society. They are the ones who laid the foundation for the UAE's civilization and its future."

As an expression of INDEX Media's appreciation for the warm welcome of senior citizens and the impactful stories they shared, INDEX Media, in collaboration with Abdulsalam Al Madani Textile, Trading and Tailoring LLC, presented them with souvenirs representing the authentic Emirati heritage and rich traditions. This was in recognition of their prominent role in building the community and establishing values that contribute to its cohesion and progress.

Additionally, Mr.Abd Alaziz Alqassab, one of the senior citizens, said: "Dubai has become number one thanks to God and the leaders of the UAE. This is why all its visitors stay and do not want to leave, because they have felt our love, and the UAE has become their second home. Thank you for your visit; we were delighted to see you and have you here, as it is our duty to share our stories with you."

This event reflects the comprehensive approach to the care of senior citizens in the UAE and the esteemed position they hold within the country's vision and leadership. It acknowledges their ongoing contributions to serving the nation and their active role in building a country that has become a model for providing the best living conditions for everyone residing on its land.

