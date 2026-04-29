Abu Dhabi, UAE: Inception, a G42 company and the region's leading innovator of AI-powered products, today announced its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE's premier industrial showcase taking place from 4–7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

As a homegrown AI product company born in the UAE and built on years of deep research and development, Inception's participation in Make it in the Emirates reflects both its alignment with the nation's ambitious industrial vision and its commitment to developing AI-native products and solutions for nations and enterprises. Located in Hall 8, Inception will showcase a curated portfolio of its AI products and unveil a new solution designed to accelerate enterprise transformation powered by AI.

Visitors to the stand will experience live demonstrations of Inception’s key products including (In)Sight, a leadership intelligence platform, and (In)Alpha, an investment decision-making product built to enhance efficiency for investment managers.

"Make it in the Emirates represents exactly what we stand for: taking world-class technology developed here in the UAE and putting it to work across industries," said Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception. "We are proud to bring our newest products to this stage and look forward to demonstrating what the future of applied AI looks like."

Inception's showcase will offer attendees a first look at products designed to redefine how governments and organisations operate, decide, and grow. Further details on the products will be revealed at the event.

About Inception

Inception is AI-native from the ground up, transforming world-leading research into Live, sovereign deployments at the core of governments and enterprises. We are the intelligence layer of the G42 Intelligence Grid, turning data into decisions that drive real-world impact. Our intelligence fabric comprises a portfolio of AI-native products and solutions, enabling leaders to operate with certainty, act decisively, and deliver outcomes at national and enterprise scale. AI-native. Human-led.

Media Enquiries

Rana Hossam

M: +971527771541

E: inception@hawthornadvisors.com