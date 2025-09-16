Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company, and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise business solutions, today announced the availability of seven of its products on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This milestone builds on the strategic partnership between G42 and Microsoft, enabling organizations worldwide to integrate enterprise-grade AI at scale and realize their AI ambitions at speed.

The seven products that are available on the Azure Marketplace are:

(In)ExecEdge: An AI-powered product for top executives that transforms leadership collaboration by automating meeting workflows, surfacing real-time insights, and integrating seamlessly with Microsoft 365 to drive faster, more confident decision-making.

(In)Genius: A sophisticated AI-powered insight generation and analysis system designed for automated business strategy research, validation, and reporting

(In)Alpha: An AI-driven intelligence product that uncovers hidden patterns and insights from vast volumes of unstructured data, enabling more informed investment decisions while reducing biases

(In)Business Procurement: An AI-powered platform that transforms supplier discovery, contract management, and sourcing processes with automated workflows and built-in regulatory checks that guarantee 100% compliance

(In)Business Process: A no-code AI automation platform that lets enterprises design, deploy, and orchestrate intelligent agents to streamline complex workflows, integrate with existing systems, and ensure secure, scalable process optimization

(In)Business Productivity: A no-code platform designed to transform the way employees handle daily tasks by integrating speed, intelligence, and automation through a suite of prebuilt, AI-powered workflows that simplify and accelerate work processes

(In)Business Customer Experience: An AI-powered platform that helps businesses deliver faster, more personalized support across chat, voice, avatar, and web channels through virtual agents and intelligent tools that empower human agents

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said, “Making seven of our AI-native products available on the Azure Marketplace is a testament to our growing collaboration with Microsoft in taking our products to market with an aim to drive business growth. It also represents a major step forward in empowering enterprises across the world with easier and quicker access to our products that deliver business impact.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. With a rich heritage of research and development, the company has pioneered the creation of industry-specific products, enabling it to collaborate with various industries and sectors to develop cutting-edge solutions. Key products include (In)Alpha for investment decisions & portfolio management, (In)Climate – a next-generation meteorological platform and (In)Energy – designed to optimize upstream and downstream energy operations at scale. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that includes procurement, human capital, workflow management, complex business processes, customer experience and a generative AI solution for executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through its various initiatives, the company aims to democratize AI, ensuring that it reaches everyone. By unlocking Emirati potential in AI and, Inception is driving progress and shaping the future of technology in the region.

