Abu Dhabi: Inception (a G42 company), Cerebras Systems and the Institute of Foundation Models at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), today announced Jais 2, the world’s leading open-weight Arabic Large Language Model (LLM). Built from the ground up with 70 billion parameters and trained on the richest Arabic-first dataset to date, the latest generation of Jais 2 will be available for download on Inception’s HuggingFace and the web application.

Powered by a redesigned architecture and cleaner training data, Jais delivers stronger reasoning, greater fluency across Modern Standard Arabic (MSA) and regional dialects, and strong performance in English. It is engineered to navigate real-world linguistic behavior, including code-switching and informal tone, while maintaining advanced technical and creative capabilities.

Jais 2 also integrates a comprehensive safety-first framework supported by instruction-tuning, evaluation and continuous user feedback, ensuring the model remains reliable, and adaptative over time. It has proven to be adept across wide-ranging content covering Arabic poetry, culture and social-media tone of voice. The result is a model that captures Arabic as a language, the way it is used every day, across conversations, culture and modern expression.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, added:

“The use of Arabic within AI has historically been constrained by limited datasets and fragmented representation. Jais 2 addresses these limitations by bringing unprecedented depth, nuance, and contextual intelligence to the language. From dialect to tone, the model understands Arabic as it is spoken, written, and lived. We are incredibly proud to help deliver a system that will accelerate innovation for millions across the region and beyond.”

Natalia Vassilieva, VP and Field CTO, Cerebras Systems, said:

“Jais underscores the UAE’s growing leadership in building advanced, open-weight AI systems. At Cerebras, we’re proud that Jais 2 was both trained and is now served on Cerebras systems, in close partnership with our UAE collaborators. By combining their expertise with ML techniques, uniquely enabled by Cerebras hardware, we achieved state-of-the-art quality using only a fraction of the compute used to train similar-sized models in the past. The momentum in the UAE is remarkable, and we remain committed to empowering this ecosystem with efficient compute and deep collaboration to accelerate innovation and broaden access to high-performance AI.”

Professor Preslav Nakov, Department Chair and Professor of Natural Language Processing, at MBZUAI, said:

“Arabic has long been underserved in AI development due to limited high-quality data for training large language models. Today, with Jais, we mark a defining advancement for Arabic AI, as we share a model that is built not only with scale, but with cultural and linguistic fidelity at its core. By dramatically expanding the quality and diversity of Arabic data, we have created a foundation that reflects the richness of the Arabic language. This model stands as an example of how AI can evolve through cultural alignment, safety-centered design, and open innovation.”

Jais Chat is now available on https://jaischat.ai/.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to creating positive societal impact. Believing that language should never be a barrier to innovation, it has developed three bi-lingual LLMs: JAIS (Arabic), NANDA (Hindi), and SHERKALA (Kazakh). Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program​ for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Cerebras

Cerebras Systems builds the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. We are a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers. We make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention because we believe that when AI is fast it will change the world. Our flagship technology, the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE) is the world’s largest and fastest AI processor. At 56 times larger than the largest GPU, the WSE uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference and training more than 20 times faster than the competition. Leading corporations, research institutes and governments on five continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premise and in the cloud. For further information, visit cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn, X and/or Threads.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering.

About MBZUAI’s Institute of Foundation Models

The Institute of Foundation Models (IFM) at MBZUAI is dedicated to pioneering academic research at the forefront of global AI innovation, driven by real-world societal needs.

With deep scientific roots and world-class talent in Abu Dhabi, Paris, and Silicon Valley, IFM builds some of the world’s most powerful foundation models - open, fast, and focused on solving real-world problems.

These include the PAN World Model, K2, a 360-open LL, and K2-Think, a leading open-source system for advanced AI reasoning. IFM engineers have contributed to the development of low-resource language LLMs in Arabic (Jais), Hindi (Nanda) and Kazakh (Sherkala).