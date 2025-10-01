Attended by Minister Al-Meshari, Governor of the Capital Governorate, and NBK’s executive management

Al-Meshari: We extend our gratitude to NBK for its generous contribution that made the implementation of this project possible.

Al-Ali: This marks the beginning of further initiatives that embody the aspirations of our visionary leadership for a brighter future.

Al-Sager: This project stands as a milestone reaffirming NBK’s role as a pioneering national institution committed to supporting society and achieving sustainable development.

- The Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project exemplifies the strength of public-private partnerships.

- We believe that leading institutions carry a responsibility to drive development through initiatives that create a tangible impact on society.

- NBK remain committed to investing in social welfare initiatives.

Following the completion of construction, Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project was inaugurated yesterday (Wednesday), now ready to welcome visitors in its renewed and modernized look.

Generously funded by National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), this project represents a unique and valuable addition to Kuwait’s touristic infrastructure. It underscores NBK’s leadership in social responsibility and community service, while supporting national initiatives that advance sustainable development and elevate Kuwait’s position as a recreational destination in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Eng. Abdullatif Al- Meshari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Shaikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Governor of the Capital Governorate, Eng. Maysa Boushehri, Kuwait Municipality's Deputy Director General for Projects. along with NBK’s executive management, senior officials, and representatives from the relevant government entities.

In celebration of the inauguration, the ceremony featured live folkloric performances, creating a vibrant cultural atmosphere, alongside athletic activities. Moreover, the event also honored the engineering team responsible for overseeing the project’s implementation, ensuring that the facilities were developed to meet the highest aesthetic and environmental standards.

NBK’s support for this project underscores its leadership in social responsibility and embodies the Bank’s commitment to advancing developmental initiatives that align with Kuwait Vision 2035. The project aims to strengthen the tourism and entertainment sector, enhance quality of life and create an attractive environment for both citizens and residents of Kuwait.

Blending modern design with state-of-the-art facilities, this 1.7 Kilometer project represents a leading example of waterfront development in Kuwait, built to the highest standards of environmental sustainability and reflecting NBK’s vision of promoting societal welfare.

Generous Donation

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Eng. Abdullatif Al-Meshari, expressed his appreciation to NBK for its generous contribution towards the implementation of the Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project. He also thanked the Governor of the Capital for his diligent follow-up, emphasizing that this initiative marks the beginning of further developments to enhance the country’s beaches and vital public spaces, making them more vibrant and better serving the residents of Kuwait.

Al-Meshari further commended the significant role played by both current and former leaders of Kuwait Municipality in bringing the project to fruition, while praising the dedication and professionalism of the municipality’s national engineering teams in delivering vital development projects.

An Ambitious Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Governor of the Capital, stated: “I am pleased to welcome everyone as we gather today to celebrate the inauguration of the Shuwaikh Beach Development Project. This initiative reflects an ambitious vision for achieving sustainable development and represents a significant step in enhancing the capital’s cultural and urban identity. It also embodies our continuous efforts to develop public waterfronts and transform them into integrated urban and cultural destinations that serve both the people of Kuwait and its visitors.”

The Governor explained that the project aims to position Shuwaikh Beach as a distinguished model of an integrated recreational destination, featuring modern facilities, landscaped green areas, and dedicated spaces for sports, social, and leisure activities. He noted that it provides an appealing and safe environment that aligns with the community’s aspirations for healthier lifestyles and more sustainable green spaces.

“The Shuwaikh Beach Development Project marks the beginning of further initiatives that reflect the aspirations of our visionary leadership for a brighter future. We invite all individuals and institutions to experience the beach’s beauty, take full advantage of its modern and unique facilities, and actively participate in maintaining its cleanliness. By doing so, we ensure that it remains a symbol of beauty, sustainability, and civic pride, a recreational and cultural landmark worthy of the capital, preserved for the enjoyment of future generations,” he added.

Al-Ali expressed his sincere gratitude to Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Eng. Abdullatif Al-Meshari, for his continuous support and dedicated efforts in overseeing the successful implementation of this vital project. He also commended the fruitful collaboration of all government agencies and their coordinated efforts with Kuwait Municipality and the Ministry of Public Works, which ensured the completion of the project in accordance with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Moreover, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the private sector, represented by NBK, for its significant contribution and support in realizing this vital project.

Anchoring Partnerships

Commenting on this event, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait said: “The Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project is a milestone that reaffirms NBK’s role as a pioneering national institution in social responsibility and sustainable development. It is a true embodiment of public-private partnerships and an exemplary model of effectively leveraging expertise and resources to support infrastructure and society, providing recreational spaces in Kuwait that align well with the national standards and visitors’ expectations”.

“NBK’s support for this touristic project reflects our firm belief that leading national institutions have a responsibility to champion development, not only through economic activity but also via initiatives that create meaningful impact and enhance the quality of life in society”, Al-Sager added.

Al-Sager also highlighted that through this project, NBK reaffirms its leadership in supporting Kuwait Vision 2035, which prioritizes the development of tourism and entertainment in Kuwait. He emphasized that NBK will continue to support Kuwait’s efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and reduce carbon emission, in line with the country’s pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2060.

Finally, Al-Sager expressed his sincere gratitude to all the government institutions and entities that contributed to the completion of this landmark project, including Kuwait Municipality and the Capital Governorate, emphasizing that the Bank will continue to invest in initiatives that promote social welfare.

All-Inclusive Facilities and Modern Amenities

The Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project comprises four thoughtfully designed zones to cater to the diverse needs of beach visitors:

The first area: sports fields, entertainment areas, landscaped green spaces, renovated mosque, restrooms, commercial kiosks, and designated areas for future kiosks, ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) and ITMs (Interactive Teller Machines).

The second area: A sandy beach area featuring centrally placed wooden loungers to provide a comfortable and relaxing experience.

The third area: A closed park with green fields, trees, and dedicated spaces for relaxation and meditation.

The fourth area: The project’s entry point, featuring interactive Dama game with large pieces, green fields, and versatile multi-usage spaces.

The project also encompassed comprehensive infrastructure upgrade, including stormwater, sewage, and electricity networks, along with the installation of 360 LEED-certified lighting poles and modern surveillance cameras. Approximately 14 tons of recycled tire materials were incorporated into the construction of the running track, demonstrating NBK's commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

A Distinguished National Engineering Team

Overseeing the project was a specialized team from Kuwait’s Municipality spearheaded by Eng. Ameena Hamada. The team included Eng. Khaled Al-Kandari, Eng. Sara Al-Qahs, Eng. Eman Al-Kandari, Eng. Mona Al-Mutairi , Eng. Hessa Al-Sane’, Eng. Rawan Al-Dhafiri, Eng. Athbi Al-Asfour, Eng. Maraheb Al-Hilal, Eng. Rawa’a Al-Radwan, Eng. Ahmed Al-Enezi, and Eng. Razan Al-Hajiri . They worked diligently to execute the project in accordance with the highest environmental and aesthetic standards, fulfilling the collaborative vision of all parties involved.

Social Responsibility Leadership

In May 2023, NBK signed a KD 3 million agreement with Kuwait Municipality to develop and renovate Shuwaikh Beach, providing for all visitor needs. The project emphasizes contemporary facilities designed to the highest standards, promoting health, athletics, and sustainable recreational experiences in Kuwait.

This project is part of a series of initiatives that NBK is committed to launching across various sectors, including healthcare, environmental stewardship, and social awareness. It reinforces the bank’s leadership as a leading contributor to social responsibility in Kuwait and strengthens its sustainable development efforts in line with the national development plan.