Muscat: In acknowledgment of its pioneering efforts in delivering unparalleled digital solutions and driving digital transformation in the country, Oman Investment & Finance Co. (OIFC) Khedmah, has been honored with the prestigious “Diversified Innovation in Tech 2024” award at a ceremony organized by Oman Economic Review (OER), a leading publication in the Sultanate of Oman.

This accolade reflects Khedmah’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, offering unique digital solutions that cater to diverse customer needs while enhancing their digital experience.

The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Faisal Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and in the presence of His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani, along with other prominent leaders, experts, and changemakers to celebrate notable achievements in Oman’s corporate landscape.

On this occasion, Mr. Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, COO of OIFC (Khedmah), commented: “We take great pride in receiving this prestigious award, which reflects the relentless efforts of the Khedmah team in excelling and innovating in digital solutions, as well as contributing to the broader digital transformation of Oman. This recognition highlights the spirit of innovation within our team. Such achievements motivate us to further develop and enhance our digital solutions to better serve our customers. At Khedmah, we are driven by a forward-looking vision, not just keeping pace with technological advancements but pioneering them, leading the electronic payment landscape in Oman toward new horizons of growth and development. We will continue investing in technological advancements to deliver digital solutions that elevate quality and innovation standards, making our customers’ lives easier.”

It is worth noting that this recognition adds another milestone to Khedmah’s impressive track record of achievements. It also underscores the company’s leadership in advancing the local digital economy and driving the digital transformation witnessed in Oman.

Oman Investments and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah) has been the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. Khedmah offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 61 branches, covering various governorates and regions in the Sultanate, in addition to kiosks strategically located across the country. Additionally, its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah mobile application, website and the pioneering E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, have revolutionized digital payments, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.