Doha -- IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), announced the reopening of IDAM by Alain Ducasse (IDAM) restaurant at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

IDAM was established in 2013, as the first foray of the Michelin starred restaurateur and “architect of flavours”, Alain Ducasse, into the Middle East. It marked the first venture in the collaboration between Ducasse Paris and Qatar Museums which started nearly 10 years ago.

In commemorating a decade of haute cuisine IDAM reopens with Mr. Mathieu Courtin in the helm as the Restaurant Manager and Chef Fabrice Rosso as Head Chef, the restaurant welcoming returning guests and new visitors with an enhanced menu and an elevated experience.

Commenting on the reopening, IN-Q General Manager Phil Lawrie, said: “We are proud to announce the reopening of IDAM by Alain Ducasse. Ten years ago, we launched this mutually enriching partnership with Ducasse Paris to take the dining scene in Doha to greater heights with a signature gastronomic experience. We work together bound by our shared vision of a world-class culinary offering for guests at the iconic Museum of Islamic Art”.

“Whether it’s here at IDAM, or Jiwan at the National Museum of Qatar or at Café #999 at the Fire Station, we work closely with the Ducasse team to develop restaurant concepts that align with each venue’s theme – as seen in the decorative elements in IDAM which reflect inspirations from the Golden Age of Islam. Within this setting, we are delighted to welcome our guests to enjoy the enticing new menu crafted by the Ducasse kitchen team led by Chef Fabrice Rosso,” he added.

IN-Q F&B Director Yves Godard shared: “We are thrilled to open IDAM’s doors to our loyal patrons, as well as, to those who look for new gastronomic adventures. At IN-Q, we strive to bring our museumgoers and guests the finest relevant culinary delights that would complement their cultural experience. We are excited to see them enjoy IDAM’s new menu in the same elegant ambiance for which this restaurant is revered.”

Located on the top floor of MIA, IDAM celebrates an iconic landmark in Qatar in an environment that seamlessly blends local tradition with modernity and offers picture-perfect views of Doha’s skyline. The spectacular view is matched with an exquisite interior created by French designer, Phillipe Starck, fusing modernity with the classics to offer IDAM a dynamic environment with an Arabian touch.

IDAM offers the highest standard of French haute cuisine with the warmest Arabic hospitality. The menu features contemporary Mediterranean dishes with a twist of eclectic Arabian flavours, prepared using fresh and sustainably produced ingredients enhanced with a sophisticated balance of flavours.

For more information and reservations, visit idam.com/.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL is the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums, trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors.

Since its establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity and creativity in everything that it does – themes inspired by the mission of Qatar Museums (QM).

IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage and museum professionals by nurturing artistic talent, creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs; engaging QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and its e-shop; and by providing authentic experiences through diverse operations, which include:

The gift shop at Doha's iconic Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

IDAM by Alain Ducasse and MIA Café at the Museum of Islamic Art

The MIA Park café-kiosk

The gift shop at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Cass Art Qatar and Café #999 at the Fire Station: Artist-in-Residence art hub

Jiwan Restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar

Restaurant, café and shop outlets at the National Museum of Qatar and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum

About Ducasse Paris

Ducasse Paris is deploying its activity in food, restaurant, hospitality, education and consulting. The company constantly develops innovative ideas and ensures their sustainability. Its continuous pursuit of excellence is based on the talent of men and women, the quality of the produce and a great savoir-faire. President and Founder, Alain Ducasse is the company’s inspiration and is dedicated to offer a fair cuisine, transmission of knowledge and developing a responsible vision of his profession.

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves, restores, and expands the nation's cultural offerings and historical sites, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, educate and encourage environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, and amplify the voices of Qatar's people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival and the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design M7—that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention.