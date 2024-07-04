In line with the Emirates Health Services’ vision on expansion of services, VFS Global, in partnership with AMH, has launched Medical Examination Doorstep services, which enable expats with UAE residence visa in Dubai to renew their residency visas without visiting a designated medical centre.

Dubai: The Medical Examination Doorstep service will be available as a premium offering through VFS Global. This service caters specifically to Category A visa holders seeking to renew their residency visas. It is an optional add-on to the standard medical examination services provided at the centres.

Customers can book their medical examination appointments directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process. They can visit the VFS Global website and navigate to the dedicated "Medical Examination At Your Doorstep" link. After completing a simple online form and uploading any required documents, they will receive an email confirmation with a payment link. Upon payment completion, the VFS Global team will handle the application processing and coordinate a smooth service delivery at the customer's chosen location, be it their residence or office.

Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer for Medical Services and Special Projects at VFS Global, said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with AMH to introduce the Medical Examination Doorstep service. This initiative aligns perfectly with VFS Global's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and reflects the EHS' vision for a more accessible and convenient healthcare system. We believe this service will be a valuable addition for expat residents in Dubai and other emirates seeking to renew their visas."

In her return, Buthaina A. Khoory – CEO at AMH, said: “We are excited to build on our existing partnership with VFS Global on this innovative Medical Examination Doorstep service. This extension of our collaboration streamlines the medical examination process for expat visa holders, allowing them to conveniently complete this requirement from the comfort of their homes or offices. This aligns with AMH's commitment to providing accessible and efficient healthcare solutions."

VFS Global operates two physical Medical Examination Centres for EHS, located in Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart 2.

Customers can visit https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ehs/en/are to know more or to book the service.

-Ends-

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 67 client governments. Operating over 3,300 Application Centres in 151 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 282 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and backed by majority shareholder Blackstone, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

Media Contact

Maansi Sharma Yasser Zeriz

maansis@vfsglobal.com Yasserz@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com