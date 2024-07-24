Kuwait: In the press conference hosted by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) in Kuwait, Ooredoo Kuwait affirmed its pivotal role in the launch of the new “Kashef” service. This innovative service, developed in collaboration with local telecommunications operators, including Ooredoo Kuwait, aims to identify callers in public telecommunications networks.

As a leader in integrated telecommunications services and digital solutions, Ooredoo Kuwait is committed to providing the necessary technology and support to activate this service, thereby enhancing the user experience and fostering a secure and reliable communications environment in Kuwait.

The “Kashef” service, as detailed by CITRA, was developed in accordance with caller identification regulations for public telecommunications networks and is currently available only to private entities. Ooredoo Kuwait clarified that the service functions by documenting incoming calls across Kuwait's telecommunications networks. When an Ooredoo customer receives a call from a known company or organization, the caller's registered data, as per Ooredoo's database and as aligned with the company's commercial license, will appear on the customer's phone screen.

A contributive telecom operator to this service, Ooredoo will activate “Kashef” by sharing caller identities, regardless of the network from which the calls originate. This initiative demonstrates Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to providing top-tier technological solutions to its customers, enriching their digital lives, and enhancing the quality of its services.

Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, Mr. Basel Boushehri, commented on the initiative: “At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are proud to collaborate with Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to launch the ‘Kashef’ service, marking a significant step toward enhancing communication security and transparency in the country. This new service will enable customers to identify callers, providing them with greater assurance and the freedom to respond, ensuring that they receive calls from verified and trustworthy sources. This, in turn, will protect them by reducing the risk of fraudulent calls".

He further noted: "As the trusted communications partner to our customers, we are enthusiastic about this initiative. We believe it will bolster customer confidence in our integrated services and support our ongoing efforts to provide innovative solutions that streamline their phone transactions in line with their lifestyles, ensuring their safety and the security of their assets."

To further enhance trust in calls from government agencies and private companies, and to reduce calls from unknown sources, Ooredoo Kuwait emphasized that the “Kashef” feature was developed through a collaborative effort between Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) and representatives of local telecommunications companies. This underscores Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to contributing effectively to the state's efforts in developing the sector and continually provide new solutions for its customers.

While “Kashef” serves as the first line of call identification, Ooredoo Kuwait advises users to follow the directives of competent authorities, especially regarding disclosure of personal information, or receiving calls from unknown sources through internet applications instead of the telecommunications network. The caller identification feature specifically aims to minimize spam and unwanted calls, including promotional and advertising calls, and to protect consumers from fraudulent callers.

This service, actively implemented by Ooredoo Kuwait, will allow call recipients to see the caller’s ID and the number, giving them the option to answer or ignore the call. This initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s and the concerned authorities' commitment to preserving customers' rights to freedom and flexibility in managing calls while ensuring the highest level of privacy, thereby reducing unwanted calls and similar harassment or fraudulent practices in the future.

In conclusion, the new “Kashef” feature adds to the range of security services offered by Ooredoo Kuwait to ensure the safety and protection of its customers' assets and information. These services include, but are not limited to, asset management, firewall security, email security, identity and access management, database security, endpoint threat detection and response (EDR), data loss prevention, and threat verification management. Through these solutions, along with security awareness initiatives, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to upgrade its customers’ safety, privacy and security, in a trusted and more reliable telecom experience.