Dubai, UAE – In a landmark event that captivated the real estate and luxury lifestyle community, Imtiaz Developments officially launched its highly anticipated ‘Sunset Bay Collection’ five premier waterfront projects on Dubai Islands. The grand ceremony was attended by high-profile dignitaries, industry leaders, and global celebrities, including Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan.

The Sunset Bay Collection comprises five distinct projects, each thoughtfully designed to offer an island lifestyle with world-class amenities, direct access to pristine beaches, and a seamless integration of modern architecture with the natural beauty of Dubai Islands. Located near the area's largest mall, upscale resorts, and fine-dining restaurants, the collection is ideally positioned in a location primed for significant appreciation in value. With the launch of the Sunset Bay Collection, Imtiaz Developments now has a total of 15 projects in Dubai Islands.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, addressed the esteemed gathering, stating:

“Sunset Bay Collection is a project very close to my heart one where our team poured their days and nights into crafting something truly exceptional. We're proud to be one of the few developers rapidly expanding on Dubai Islands, shaping its future as one of the UAE's most sought-after waterfront destinations. Now is the perfect time to invest in Dubai Islands, before it reaches its full price potential much like other waterfront areas that have seen tremendous growth over the past few years."

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Hrithik Roshan, one of India’s most celebrated actors, engaged in a conversation with Imtiaz Developments. Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Roshan expressed his admiration for the Sunset Bay Collection and the brand’s vision.

“I’ve personally had the chance to see some of Imtiaz Developments’ projects, and the Sunset Bay Collection is truly impressive. The aesthetics resonate deeply with my own style comfortable, contemporary, and seamlessly connected to its surroundings. If I were ever to buy a second home, it would be with Imtiaz.”

The launch ceremony was an unforgettable evening of elegance and grandeur, beginning with a VIP red carpet experience attended by royalty, high-net-worth investors, and influential business figures from across Dubai. Guests were treated to a grand unveiling presentation, offering an exclusive glimpse into the meticulously crafted designs and world-class amenities of the Sunset Bay Collection.

About Sunset Bay Collection:

Each of the five projects within the Sunset Bay Collection in Dubai Islands will feature:

✅ Exclusive waterfront residences with floor-to-ceiling glass facades, bespoke interiors, and private terraces.

✅ World-class lifestyle amenities, including private beach access, infinity pools, rooftop lounges, wellness retreats, and a marina promenade.

✅ Sustainable design innovations, incorporating energy-efficient technologies and smart home automation.

Imtiaz Developments is currently working on six projects in JVC, five within the Dubailand Residential Complex, and an impressive 18 waterfront developments in the highly anticipated Dubai Islands.

About Dubai Islands:

Aligned with Dubai’s 2040 vision, Dubai Islands is set to be home to over 80 hotels, ranging from luxury and wellness resorts to vibrant cultural hubs and boutique offerings, creating a distinctive and dynamic enclave. With a variety of branded projects, villa communities, and the area’s largest shopping mall set to open in the next three years, Dubai Islands is poised to become a premier destination. To capitalize on this growth, Imtiaz Developments will be unveiling ultra-luxury projects in the area this year.