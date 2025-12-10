Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Impact46 announced today that it has led a USD 1 million investment round in Hypemasters, an international game development studio focused on competitive strategy experiences for mobile. The round included significant participation from GEM Capital.

Hypemasters builds strategy titles distinguished by competitive depth and precise game design, with more than 7 million players across the globe. The studio is progressing development on several upcoming projects, including a new title currently in soft launch, as it strengthens its footprint in markets with sustained demand for high-quality strategy games.

Strategy is one of the most demanding categories in game development, and Hypemasters approaches it with uncommon discipline. Their work shows a clear understanding of what committed players expect from this genre, and we believe their upcoming titles can serve a global audience with genuine depth. We are pleased to support a team that builds with intention and long-term ambition,” Said Basmah Alsinaidi, Managing Partner, Impact46

“We’re focused on deepening our presence across the region and pushing forward with the next generation of strategy games, including a major new title already in soft launch,” said Boris Kalmykov, CEO and Co-Founder of Hypemasters. “Partnering with Impact46 marks an important step for Hypemasters. Impact46 shares our long-term vision for building world-class strategy games from the MENA region, and their support reinforces our commitment to expanding our portfolio with high-quality releases.”

The investment reflects Impact46’s continued interest in game development and interactive entertainment, and supports its broader efforts to partner with studios building ambitious titles for global players.

Sbout Impact46

Impact46 is an innovation-driven, CMA-licensed asset management firm managing over SAR 2.8 billion in alternative investments. Based in Saudi Arabia, the firm delivers institutional-grade investment products across venture capital, private credit, and capital markets. With deep regional expertise and disciplined execution, Impact46 invests alongside institutions, corporates, and family offices to create long-term value and unlock new opportunities. Today, the firm plays a growing role in enabling strategic sectors - including the launch of a SAR 150 million gaming fund and an expanding credit advisory practice for institutional and growth-stage clients.

About Hypemasters

Hypemasters is an international game development studio founded in 2019, which creates mid-core player-versus-player (PvP) mobile and PC games. The company's flagship title is the strategy game, World War Armies. Hypemasters has offices in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, with a main development center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Hypemasters was founded in 2019 by Boris Kalmykov and Ekaterina Bazhanova. Kalmykov, the CEO, has a background at companies like Facebook, Unity, and Goldman Sachs, while Bazhanova serves as the Strategy Director, with previous experience at Goldman Sachs and data.ai.