Abu Dhabi, UAE: Immensa, a leading digital manufacturer, highlighted the transformative power of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024. Immensa showcased its cutting-edge on-demand, localized manufacturing, and digital warehousing solutions designed to optimize efficiency and drive innovation within the energy sector.

Visitors to Immensa's stand explored live demonstrations and interactive displays and learned how the company's solutions address key industry challenges, including supply chain optimization, cost reduction, and improved performance by enabling local manufacturing and reducing reliance on international shipping.

Fahmi Al Shawwa, CEO of Immensa, said: "Our presence at ADIPEC 2024 underscored the vital role of digitization and AI in driving sustainability and efficiency in the energy sector. Immensa's AI-powered solutions empower our partners to leverage digital warehousing and embrace sustainable local manufacturing, reducing carbon emissions and optimizing operational processes, ultimately boosting efficiency and cost savings for our clients. We were delighted to connect with key industry leaders and discuss collaborative strategies for accelerating the energy transition and building a more sustainable future for the sector."

A digital manufacturing pioneer revolutionizing the global spare parts supply chain, Immensa is shaping the future of the global spare parts supply chain, enabling companies to build more sustainable and financially viable operations.

