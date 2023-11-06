Spacious floor plans with high ceilings are ideal for a wide range of businesses

First leasing opportunity for businesses in Makers District on Al Reem Island

Contemporary community will also serve as home to IMKAN’s new HQ and sales centre

Abu Dhabi: UAE-based real estate developer IMKAN announced the launch of retail and commercial leasing at Pixel Plaza, a lifestyle destination for creators and innovators in the heart of Makers District, Abu Dhabi. Offering 12,000 square meters of unique retail space, the plaza is located within the magnificent Pixel residential development, which blends contemporary design with comfort and convenience.

The location of Pixel Plaza is one of its biggest draws. It is situated within Pixel, the first mixed-use residential development and the most vibrant community within Makers District on Al Reem Island. Pixel comprises seven towers and 525 residential units, offering a future-forward living experience to its creative-led residents. The residential towers are strategically situated around Pixel Plaza, an iconic pedestrianised square that serves as the heart of the community. The plaza is surrounded by serene gardens, adding to the peaceful atmosphere of the development. It is also just a short walk from Makers Beach, Reem Island’s only beach, adding to the allure of this unique development.

This contemporary community will also serve as the home to IMKAN’s new headquarters and its state-of-the-art sales centre. The expansive floor plans with a flexible and adaptable design within the plaza's commercial and retail space are thoughtfully crafted, offering a range of modern co-working spaces, retail, leisure, and dining experiences, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of residents and visitors.

“IMKAN forms partnerships that prioritise the needs of both residents and visitors, delivering exceptional experiences that surpass conventional community living standards. Our approach is defined by agility and originality, as we continuously aim to create destinations and experiences that set a new benchmark for community living. At Pixel Plaza, we have created a space that fosters connectivity among communities. From co-working spaces to homegrown restaurants, our commercial and retail offerings cater to all aspects of daily living,” said Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties.

Pixel Plaza will cultivate a vibrant culinary culture, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of residents and visitors. The coworking space will offer a modern and collaborative environment for remote workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs to encourage productivity and innovation. While retailers will offer a variety of products and services appealing to the neighbourhood and visitors.

With all the essentials just a short walk away, Pixel Plaza beckons as the perfect place for thriving businesses to establish their presence by offering a dynamic and strategic location. The plaza's unique appeal lies in its potential to connect with a discerning customer base, fostering long-term loyalty and brand affinity. Furthermore, this distinctive community embodies a culture of creativity and community building, enabling businesses to partake in an unparalleled ecosystem that unlocks opportunities and propels growth.

Leasing opportunities are now available for businesses looking for a strategic location to call home. For more information about leasing space in Pixel Plaza, please visit www.imkan.ae or contact IMKAN on 800 46526 and leasing@imkan.ae

About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning two continents. The company’s ethos and vision is to create soulful places that enrich people’s lives.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. One of the company’s key projects is Makers District – an 18.6 hectare 1km waterfront mixed use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Makers District is an exercise in placemaking, offering a highly dynamic and engaging environment, fostering enrichment and collaboration through enhanced social interactions and programming, attracting entrepreneurs, start-ups, established companies, thought leaders, artists, artisans, makers and creators. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – Pixel, the first mixed-used project consisting of seven residential towers, and The-Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage. Other developments include: Nudra, Saadiyat; an exclusive beachside community, home to 32 luxury villas and five premium beach front plots; Sheikha Fatima Park; the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan; a 3.8M sqm mixed use masterplan along 1.6km coastline plus 9km long canal front set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness industry is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2025, will be the third international SHA resort following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Resort in Spain.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises several high-end developments and mixed-use projects in the most important locations and countries. They include CGP’s 500-hectare Alburouj development, one of the company's largest projects in Egypt, and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall – the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and ‘Story’, a luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom.