Naseem AlJurf marks the next phase of the AlJurf masterplan, offering a dynamic luxury living concept situated within a natural coastal environment in proximity to key Abu Dhabi and Dubai locations.

Comprising 111 villas, 8 apartment buildings and 60 townhouses, Naseem AlJurf is set begin construction in May 2025.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IMKAN, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, has launched Naseem AlJurf, the latest addition to the AlJurf community and masterplan. With 111 villas, 8 apartment towers and 60 townhouses, located in the Emirates Riveria, Naseem AlJurf represents the next phase in an elevated luxury and serene living concept in the UAE.

Naseem AlJurf is strategically located within the Ghantoot region of Abu Dhabi, boasting seamless connectivity to key urban and leisure hubs. Just 45 minutes from both Abu Dhabi and Al Maktoum International Airports and in close proximity to Dubai Marina, Saadiyat Island, Palm Jebel Ali, and Habtoor Golf Course, it positions residents at the heart of the UAE’s most coveted destinations.

As part of the expansive 3.8 million sqm AlJurf masterplan, Naseem AlJurf, which means ‘breeze’, is set against pristine natural surroundings which seek to evoke a sense of harmony. The vibrant community situated in an area that 1.6 km of coastline and features a remarkable 9 km canal front. The area has long been associated with deep cultural and historical significance, and its unique natural ecosystem which is setting a new benchmark for coastal living in the Emirates.

Naseem AlJurf offers thoughtfully designed residences that cater to varied lifestyles. The community’s centerpiece is its canal villas, each boasting direct water views and sophisticated architectural design inspired by the region’s heritage.

Going further, the diverse family villa types, including the elegant Somer, Tala, and Banyan villas, and the charming Alghaf and Sikka townhouses, present a unique mix of charm and functionality. Each residence is designed to promote well-being through proximity to nature, access to green spaces, and an emphasis on outdoor living.

Residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including:

A gated community offering exclusivity and security.

Proximity to key locations, such as Al Maktoum Airport, Zayed International Airport, and Palm Jebel Ali.

Scenic canal access and stunning views across 900 linear meters of waterways.

A vibrant Naseem Plaza "Souk," offering 1,400 sqm of leasable retail and commercial spaces.

Walkable pathways, or "Sikkak," creating interconnected, pedestrian-friendly areas for residents.

A picturesque Naseem Plaza promenade, stretching 130m in depth and 70m in width.

The amenities coupled with the ecologically preserved environment which spans 233,500 sqm, seek to promote a lifestyle centered around wellness and sustainability. From its tranquil beach promenade to its lush community parks, the development aims to foster a deeper connection with nature. Each villa features pedestrian-friendly walkways, or ‘Sikkak,’ enhancing the sense of community while ensuring privacy.

Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties, said: “Naseem AlJurf epitomizes IMKAN’s commitment to crafting soulful places that resonate with the desires of today’s residents. This community not only offers unparalleled luxury but also reflects our dedication to preserving the natural beauty and heritage of Sahel Al Emarat. With Naseem AlJurf, we’ve envisioned a sanctuary where tradition meets modernity, delivering an extraordinary lifestyle that truly enriches lives.”

The launch of Naseem AlJurf closely follows the successful handover of AlJurf Gardens Phase 1the first community in the prestigious AlJurf masterplan.

About IMKAN Properties:

IMKAN, the leading global real estate master developer based in Abu Dhabi has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning five countries across two continents. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN prioritises the creation of soulful places that enrich lives. This philosophy is driven by a unique research platform that empowers IMKAN to understand the needs and desires of their diverse customer base, ranging from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals.

Notable among its projects is IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan, a 3.8 million sqm mixed-use development along a 1.6km coastline and 9km long canal front, all set within a preserved natural ecosystem between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf is set to become a global health and wellness destination when the SHA Emirates Residences open in 2026, with the third international SHA Wellness resort joining the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain. Other significant projects include Makers District on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, an 18.6-hectare waterfront mixed-use development featuring Pixel, a cluster of seven residential towers; Nudra in Saadiyat Island, an exclusive beachside community; and Sheikha Fatima Park, Abu Dhabi’s first urban park.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s global presence includes major projects like the 500-hectare Alburouj development in Egypt. In Morocco, key projects include Le Carrousel Residences and the country’s first open-air shopping mall.