Abu Dhabi: IMKAN, a UAE-based real estate developer, today announced the acquisition of Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory, a manufacturer of high-quality building materials. The merged entity will be known as IMADA, combining the name of the legacy business with its new owner.



The acquisition is part of IMKAN's strategy to diversify its revenue streams and expand its operations across the value chain. With the acquisition of Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory, IMKAN gains control over a key part of the supply chain, with opulent marble and granite signature design features for its communities.



Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director, said: "We are excited to bring Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory under the IMKAN umbrella. This significant step forward in our growth strategy allows us to strengthen our market position and gain more control over our supply chain. By incorporating IMADA's expertise in manufacturing high-quality building materials with IMKAN's vision for sustainable communities, we are confident in our ability to create more value for our customers."



Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory was established in the year 2000 and operates from the capital. The company has built a strong reputation in the UAE, having provided services to a diverse range of clients, from large-scale real estate projects to private royal residences. Operating as IMADA, its focus on sustainable building materials will support IMKAN’s ESG goals and commitment to building communities responsibly.



Khalifa AlJallaf General Manager of IMADA, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with IMKAN and continue to build on our legacy of delivering high-quality building materials to customers across the UAE. Our focus on sustainability aligns perfectly with IMKAN's commitment to responsible development, and we look forward to working together to create even more innovative and sustainable solutions for our stakeholders & customers."



Sustainability is at the core of IMKAN’s business strategy and long-term development. The company’s sustainability ethos is infused into every aspect of its projects, including the acclaimed Makers District, AlJurf, Nudra and Sheikha Fatima Park. By integrating sustainability principles into its operations, IMKAN strives to create communities that prioritise the well-being of both people and the environment, thereby promoting a more sustainable future for generations to come.



IMKAN's sustainability vision is not limited to its development of projects alone. The company is committed to integrating sustainability practices throughout its entire value chain. This includes the sourcing of materials, the design and construction of buildings, as well as the operation and maintenance of its properties.



About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning two continents. The company’s ethos and vision is to create soulful places that enrich people’s lives.



A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. One of the company’s key projects is Makers District – an 18.6 hectare 1km waterfront mixed use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Makers District is an exercise in placemaking, offering a highly dynamic and engaging environment, fostering enrichment and collaboration through enhanced social interactions and programming, attracting entrepreneurs, start-ups, established companies, thought leaders, artists, artisans, makers and creators. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – Pixel, the first mixed-used project consisting of seven residential towers, and The-Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage. Other developments include: Nudra, Saadiyat; an exclusive beachside community, home to 32 luxury villas and five premium beach front plots; Sheikha Fatima Park; the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan; a 3.8M sqm mixed use masterplan along 1.6km coastline plus 9km long canal front set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness industry is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2025, will be the third international SHA resort following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Resort in Spain.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises several high-end developments and mixed-use projects in the most important locations and countries.



They include CGP’s 500-hectare Alburouj development, one of the company's largest projects in Egypt, and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall – the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and ‘Story’, a luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom.