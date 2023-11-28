Jeddah: Among their social responsibility initiatives, the International Medical Center “IMC” obtains the rights to medically sponsor the 37th America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was chosen to host this grand event, a first of its kind in the middle east and the first regatta to take place outside of Spain, at the Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina from November 29 to December 2.

The IMC will be present throughout the days of the America’s Cup event at the Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, offering all kinds of medical support and necessary healthcare for visitors and participants. A professional medical crew and several first aid points will be operating on site around the clock, alongside dedicated ambulances ready to transport any patient to the nearest emergency point.

Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO of the IMC, said: “Through this medical sponsorship, we are keen to provide world class medical care to those visiting this significant international event. This is based on our desire to participate in all sporting events taking place in the Kingdom and our collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, which is represented by the Saudi Sailing Federation, which seeks to promote the growth of marine sports.”

It is worth noting that the 37th America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta will witness British, Italian, French and American teams compete to face off against the defenders of the title, Team New Zealand, who have won the cup twice and aspires to hold on to it for the third time in a row.

By hosting this major sailing event, the Ministry of Sport, in cooperation with the Saudi Sailing Federation, seeks to introduce the young generation to the various types of water sports. The aim is to attract fresh talents that can one day represent the Kingdom in various local, regional and international competitions, in addition to encouraging participation in water sports which enhance the quality of life and have a fundamental impact on mental and physical wellbeing.

The Regatta will take off with local water activities carried out the Saudi Sailing Federation on the first day from nine until eleven in the morning, followed by the opening of the Race Village where visitors will get the chance to watch the official training race from half past one until half past three in the afternoon.

