Cairo – IL Cazar, the leading real estate company, has proudly announced a partnership agreement with Orange Egypt, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services. This agreement aims to provide Orange's telecommunications services and smart technology solutions to two of IL Cazar's prime projects: Go Heliopolis and Creek Town in the First Settlement of New Cairo through Orange's Triple Play services, by enhancing their living experience with state-of-the-art connectivity and entertainment options.

The agreement was signed by Mrs. Engy Nassif, Managing Director and Co-Founder of IL Cazar, and Mr. Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer at Orange Egypt.

Residents of IL Cazar in the Go Heliopolis and Creek Town projects will benefit from Orange's Triple Play services, which include high-speed internet, IP telephone and IPTV services.

Furthermore, installing a fiber optic network will ensure seamless connectivity and high-speed internet and enhance operational efficiency, significantly improving the overall living experience for residents.

Expressing her excitement about this agreement, Mrs. Engy Nassif stated, “At IL Cazar, we are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to enhance the comfort and luxury of our clients. We aim to deliver an integrated system of services through our partnership with Orange Egypt, ensuring that our residents enjoy a high-quality living environment that meets contemporary demands. This partnership will not only improve our clients' quality of life but also increase the comfort and luxury of our residential communities by giving residents access to the newest technology that simplify and improve their daily lives.

Hesham Mahran the Chief Business Officer of Orange Egypt commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with IL Cazar Developments, one of the most prominent real estate companies in the Egyptian market.

He added , This agreement reaffirms orange leadership and commitment to delivering top-tier technical services and our global expertise makes us create the luxury living and Our global expertise empower us to offer the latest smart living our customers seek."

Go Heliopolis, the first integrated residential complex in Heliopolis spans 18,000 square meters with total investments amounting to EGP 5 billion. Designed as a multi-use development, it combines residential, commercial, and administrative spaces, catering to families with diverse needs.

Meanwhile, Creek Town project, located on 100 acres, is one of the most luxurious residential complexes on the Cairo-Suez Road, featuring a prime location in the heart of the First Settlement. The project includes 1,500 diverse residential units to meet various client needs, including apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and villas. All units boast distinctive views of open spaces, green areas, and water features that cover 80% of the project's area. The total investments in this project amount to EGP 11 billion, and the company has achieved sales of EGP 3 billion this year, out of a targeted EGP 4 billion for 2024.

IL Cazar Development, a leading company in the Egyptian real estate market, is developing nine projects across residential, commercial, and administrative sectors, covering approximately 2,000 acres in prime locations in East Cairo and the North Coast.